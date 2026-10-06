Upexi To Participate In Upcoming October Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (“Upexi” or the“Company”), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced that Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in the following October 2026 investor conferences:

Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Date: October 12 – 14, 2026

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

Type: Investor Meetings

Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 1:00 PM ET

Type: Virtual Presentation

Webcast:

LD Micro 20 th Annual Main Event

Date: October 19 – 21, 2026

Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 3:00 PM PT

Presentation Location: Track 2

Type: Presentation & Investor Meetings

Webcast:

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see for more information.

Follow Upexi on X -

Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X -

Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X -

Company Contact

Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

(203) 442-5391

...

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

...