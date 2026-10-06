Upexi To Participate In Upcoming October Investor Conferences
Maxim Growth Summit 2026
Date: October 12 – 14, 2026
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY
Type: Investor Meetings
Webull Emerging & Innovative Companies Webinar
Date and Time: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 1:00 PM ET
Type: Virtual Presentation
Webcast:
LD Micro 20 th Annual Main Event
Date: October 19 – 21, 2026
Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 3:00 PM PT
Presentation Location: Track 2
Type: Presentation & Investor Meetings
Webcast:
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see for more information.
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Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
(203) 442-5391
...
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
...
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