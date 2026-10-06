Proof Appoints Jeremiah Glodoveza As Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning payments and identity marketing leader joins to scale Proof's identity authorization network as AI agents reshape digital trust

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proof, the identity authorization network, today announced the appointment of Jeremiah Glodoveza as Chief Marketing Officer. Glodoveza will lead Proof's global marketing, brand, and communications, building the category narrative and go-to-market engine behind the company's identity authorization network.

Founded as Notarize, Proof pioneered remote online notarization and drove its enactment into law across 47 U.S. states before evolving into the trust layer beneath identity, fraud detection, and cryptographically signed transactions. Today Proof's platform is connected with Visa's global network and payments innovations to fundamentally transform how identity is used in all types of transactions. It is also in commercial deployment with multiple Tier-1 U.S. banks. In recent months, Proof launched x401, an open, issuer-neutral protocol for verifying the human authority behind AI agent actions, and joined the FIDO Alliance to help link agent activity to verified human identity. It also launched a portable digital identity for banks after FinCEN and federal banking agencies recognized verifiable credentials under customer identification program (CIP) rules. Glodoveza joins to bring this platform to market and scale trust across every rail where businesses and consumers transact, from documents and accounts to payments and AI agents.

"Moving money and information online is a solved problem. Proving that a real, authorized person, not a deepfake or an unauthorized agent, is behind a transaction is still unsolved, and is fast becoming the central challenge of the digital economy," said Pat Kinsel, Founder and CEO of Proof. "Jeremiah has spent his career at the intersection of payments and identity, and he knows how to make a market understand why a moment like this is different. He's exactly the leader to help the world see what Proof makes possible."

Glodoveza brings more than 20 years of award-winning, full-funnel marketing and communications leadership across the payments and identity industries. He joins Proof from Nuvei, where as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Branding and Communications he repositioned the global payments company beyond acquiring with a new corporate narrative, led communications for its $2.75 billion acquisition of Payoneer, and completed a company-wide rebrand. Previously, as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Communications at Nium, he built the cross-border payments leader's global brand from the ground up and scaled its global demand engine. Earlier, as Chief Communications Officer and Vice President of Marketing at Early Warning Services, the bank-owned consortium, he was a founding team member who helped launch Zelle® and make it a household name in real-time payments. He has also held leadership roles at Microsoft and Avaya, and was named one of the "30 Most Influential Fintech Marketers" of 2024. Glodoveza holds an MBA from the University of Washington's Foster School of Business and a bachelor's degree with honors from Santa Clara University.

"We're entering an era where AI agents will open accounts, move money, and sign agreements on our behalf, and the entire system assumes there's a real, authorized human somewhere behind the action. Increasingly, there isn't, and deepfakes have made that impossible to take on faith," said Glodoveza. "Proof is building the layer that answers the question every transaction now depends on: did a verified human actually authorize this? That's not a feature, it's the foundation the agentic economy will be built on, and getting the world to understand that is the work I came here to do."

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ABOUT PROOF

Proof is the trusted platform for securing the digital economy. As critical commerce shifts online, Proof empowers companies to verify who is behind every digital interaction. From pioneering remote online notarization to launching a comprehensive identity authorization network, Proof secures transactions with industry-leading compliance and fraud prevention. Trusted by 8,000 organizations across financial services, government, real estate, and healthcare, Proof is defining trust in digital transactions. For more information, visit.