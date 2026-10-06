CTERA Introduces Forward Deployed Engineering To Close The AI Skills Gap And Accelerate Enterprise Deployments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New service embeds CTERA engineers inside customer environments to prepare governed data, build AI workflows around real business processes, and enable operational success

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leader in intelligent data management, today announced CTERA Forward Deployed Engineering, a new service that places CTERA engineers inside customer environments to operationalize specific AI use cases in production on the organization's own unstructured data. Each engagement is tied to a defined business outcome, works against real enterprise file data, and is designed to leave the customer's team able to run and extend what was built.

Most enterprises now have access to capable AI models and tools. Far fewer have AI delivering reliable results in production. Futurum's 1H 2026 Data Intelligence Decision Maker survey of 818 data leaders found that a shortage of specialized talent is the fastest-rising factor behind AI project failures, and that the organizational challenge insufficient skills and expertise more than doubled in six months.

The challenge is sharpest with unstructured file data, where much of an organization's knowledge lives. File data estates built up over decades are often duplicated, stale, and inconsistently permissioned. Pointing AI at that data without proper preparation can produce confident but wrong answers, or surface information to people who should not see it. Both outcomes erode the trust AI initiatives depend on.

"Enterprises are struggling to operationalize AI because they lack enough of the specialized engineering talent, data infrastructure, and integration expertise to do it,” said Brad Shimmin, Vice President & Practice Lead, Data Intelligence, Analytics & Infrastructure, Futurum Group. "Our research shows MLOps complexity, integration issues, and talent shortages are the top three data-related factors in AI project failures, and that more than 90% of enterprises face architectural bottlenecks when building AI agents. Forward-deployed engineering teams address those failure factors directly, while filling the architectural gaps most enterprises face."

How CTERA Forward Deployed Engineering Works

Small, dedicated teams, pairing a Forward Deployed Engineer and Deployment Strategist, work as part of the customer's project teams, with access to the environments and to the subject-matter experts who know how work actually gets done in an organization. Engagements follow a phased approach with discovery and data grounding, a first production use case, scaling across additional workflows, and handover for independent operation.

Key elements include:



Start from the data. CTERA engineers assess the real file estate, including volumes, access patterns, and source systems, to validate use case workflows with data evidence.

Prepare data AI can use safely. The team identifies which data sets a workflow needs, then classifies, organizes, and governs them in place. AI works only with content each user is already authorized to access.

Build into existing workflows. Workflows integrate with the systems and AI tools the organization already uses through open standards such as the Model Context Protocol and automation platforms, such as n8n, and are validated against real data before go-live. Transfer ownership. Customer engineers work alongside CTERA from the first phase, and document configuration as they build it. An engagement is complete when the customer can add the next use case without CTERA.

Forward Deployed Engineering builds on the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform, which provides AI-governed access to enterprise file data across edge locations, data centers, and cloud environments without moving it.

"Enterprises aren't short of AI tools. What they're short of is the time and specialized skills to connect those tools to their own data and workflows safely," said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. "Forward Deployed Engineering puts our engineers alongside customer teams to do that work, get a real use case into production, and leave the customer able to run it themselves."

Availability

CTERA Forward Deployed Engineering is available now for organizations using the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. Engagements can be structured flexibly based on time or as fixed-scope projects with milestone-based acceptance criteria. For more information, visit .

About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, and leverage their unstructured data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today's business needs and tomorrow's vision.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for CTERA +1 (410) 658-8246...