Micropolis Robotics DPR2 Autonomous Patrols Lead Dubai Police's“Proud Of UAE” Cycling Race

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two autonomous patrols lead the race, highlighting the operational readiness of UAE-developed autonomous robotics across urban and community environments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Robotics (NYSE American: MCRP), a UAE-based developer of autonomous robotics and Physical AI solutions, participated in the second edition of the“Proud of UAE” Cycling Race organized by Dubai Police, with two DPR2 Autonomous Patrols (Dubai Police Robot 2) leading the cyclists at the front of the race.

The 80-kilometer race was organized by Dubai Police in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. The event formed part of a broader program of sporting and national initiatives designed to promote community well-being, physical activity and national pride.

The participation of the DPR2 Autonomous Patrols demonstrates how autonomous systems engineered for demanding public-safety and security applications can operate across a growing range of real-world environments. Their presence in a public sporting event also reflects the increasing integration of autonomous technology into urban and community settings, operating alongside people as part of everyday city life.

“Participating in the Proud of UAE race is particularly meaningful because it brings our technology directly into the community, operating in a real-world environment alongside Dubai Police and the public,” said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Micropolis Robotics.“Our strategic partnership with Dubai Police has enabled us to develop autonomous systems around real operational requirements. Every new application allows us to demonstrate the versatility and operational readiness of these technologies as we expand their potential across public safety, security, infrastructure and urban operations.”

The participation builds on Micropolis' strategic partnership with Dubai Police to develop and advance autonomous robotic systems for public safety and urban security.

The DPR2 combines autonomous navigation, intelligent perception, 360-degree environmental awareness and advanced connectivity for operations across public safety, security and urban environments.

The technology has progressed from development and real-world testing to active field operations. Last year, the first deployment entered operational service at Global Village, establishing a foundation for the continued advancement and broader application of the platform.

The participation of the new DPR2 Autonomous Patrols in the Proud of UAE race builds on that progress, demonstrating the technology in another active, public-facing environment alongside Dubai Police and the community.

Micropolis designs, develops and manufactures its robotic technologies in the UAE, integrating autonomous mobility, artificial intelligence, mechatronics and connected systems into Physical AI platforms built for real-world operations.

About Micropolis AI Robotics

Micropolis Robotics is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs'), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis' current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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