Logistics Plus Renews Its U.S. EPA Smartway® Partnership For A 16Th Year, Ranking In The Top 12% Of Logistics Partners

Logistics Plus SmartWay Partnership Renewal 2026

SmartWay Poster Image

Global supply chain leader earns top rankings in CO2, NOx, and PM emissions per mile among SmartWay logistics companies.

- Adam MookERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, announced its 16th consecutive year of approval for data submission to the SmartWay Partnership, a collaborative initiative between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry partners. Logistics Plus received its 2026 SmartWay approval based on 2025 data.Based on the 2025 data submitted for this year's review, Logistics Plus ranks in the top 12% of all logistics companies participating in SmartWay when averaging across all performance categories. LP earned top rankings in grams of CO2 per mile, grams of NOx per mile, and grams of PM per mile, and also placed in the upper half of all logistics partners for grams per ton-mile on all three measures.“Earning top rankings for CO2, NOx, and particulate matter per mile reflects the quality of the carrier network we manage and the discipline of our team,” said Ryan McGregor, Director of Business Intelligence at Logistics Plus.“Our data shows we are performing at the top of the field, and we look forward to building on those results.”“SmartWay participation is an important part of our commitment to environmental compliance and transparency,” said Adam Mook, Compliance Department Manager at Logistics Plus.“We are proud to renew for a 16th year and to give our customers confidence in the efficiency of their freight.”Earlier this year, Inbound Logistics magazine recognized Logistics Plus as a 2026 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner. Visit logisticsplus/sustainability to learn more about LP's sustainability initiatives.About SmartWaySmartWay is a market-driven EPA initiative that helps businesses move freight in the most environmentally responsible and energy-efficient ways available. The program gives shippers and carriers the tools and support to track, document, and share information on transport practices that lower fuel use and emissions across supply chains. Additional information is available at epa/smartway.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plusdelivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's nearly 2,000 employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Workand a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.

Scott Frederick

Logistics Plus, Inc.

+ +1 814-240-6881

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Logistics Plus Renews Its U.S. EPA SmartWay® Partnership for a 16th Year, Ranking in the Top 12% of Logistics Partners News Provided By Logistics Plus, Inc. October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.