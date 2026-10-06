Opia Expands U.S. Club Channel Strategy To Help Manufacturers Drive Sell-Through, Protect Margin

Club Channel continues to show strong consumer momentum

As Club Retail Gains Momentum, Opia Helps Manufacturers Create Member Value While Protecting Margins and Managing Promotional Risk

- Sarah Fournier, OpiaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opia, a global sales promotions agency, today announced an expanded focus on the U.S. Club Channel, building on its established track record to help more manufacturers navigate the unique pricing, promotional, and sell-through demands of the channel. The expanded effort will include Club Channel consulting alongside Opia's promotional, data, and risk-management capabilities.As part of the expansion, Opia is extending its support for U.S. manufacturers beyond promotional execution to include Club Channel consulting and strategic guidance. The expanded offering will help brands navigate the channel from early-stage planning through program execution, with a focus on Member Value, sell-through, margin protection, and promotional risk.The move comes as the Club Channel continues to demonstrate strong consumer momentum. Recent Placer data shows wholesale clubs continuing to outperform superstores in visit growth, while NIQ research underscores the distinct economics of the Warehouse Club model, including limited assortments, selective buying, and differentiated pricing.“The Club Channel represents a major growth opportunity for manufacturers, but it requires a very deliberate approach,” said Sarah Fournier, Vice President of Sales at Opia.“As consumers continue to prioritize value, manufacturers need strategies that allow them to deliver compelling Member Value while protecting margin and maintaining their broader brand and pricing strategy. We see an opportunity for Opia to build on our success in the channel and bring our expertise to more manufacturers looking to grow their Club business.”Unlike traditional retail, the Club Channel operates around highly curated assortments, significant sales velocity, and a strong expectation of Member Value. For manufacturers, securing placement is only the beginning. Products must perform while competing for limited space and delivering a differentiated value proposition that resonates with Club members.“Getting into the Club Channel is only the first step; the real challenge is staying there,” said Matt Barrett, Account Director - USA at Opia.“Manufacturers need to think about Member Value, sell-through, margin protection, and promotional risk before the buyer meeting, not after a product is already on the floor. When those considerations are built into the strategy early, brands are better positioned to drive performance and build sustainable Club business.”Through solutions including cashback, gift-with-purchase, and other value-added promotional mechanics, manufacturers can create compelling offers for Club members while maintaining greater control over pricing, margin, and brand positioning. Opia's fixed-fee promotional risk management model can also provide greater cost certainty by protecting manufacturers against the financial exposure associated with higher-than-anticipated redemption.Opia brings extensive experience developing and managing promotional programs within the Club Channel across multiple markets and leading consumer brands. The company's expanded U.S. strategy will focus on manufacturers across key hardline categories, including consumer electronics, major and small appliances, automotive, home improvement, home goods, and related categories.As Opia expands its U.S. Club Channel focus, the company will continue developing thought leadership, market insights, and resources designed to help manufacturers better understand the dynamics of entering, expanding, and succeeding within the channel.About OpiaOpia is a global sales promotions agency specializing in the design and execution of complex incentive programs for leading consumer brands and retail organizations. With more than 20 years of experience, Opia combines advanced analytics, operational expertise, and scalable technology to deliver promotions that influence purchasing behavior, increase basket size, and drive measurable sell-through across multiple industries. Learn more about Opia's Club Channel solutions at .

Arthur Sesnovich

Open Door Consulting

+1 508-612-4179

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Opia Expands U.S. Club Channel Strategy to Help Manufacturers Drive Sell-Through, Protect Margin News Provided By Open Door Consulting October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.