Certrec Completes Electronic Production Of 150Th Major Licensing Submittal To The NRC

Certrec, a Mirion Technologies Company

Certrec's Electronic Document management services continue to help the nuclear industry manage licensing submittals more efficiently.

- Michelle Thomas, Vice President of CertrecFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Certrec, a Mirion Technologies company and leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, has completed the electronic production of its 150th major licensing submittal on behalf of a client to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This milestone was achieved with Certrec's recent support of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station's Updated Final Safety Analysis Report (UFSAR) submittal."This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in Certrec to navigate the electronic document management and production process,” said Michelle Thomas, Vice President of Certrec.“Our Electronic Documents team has built a process on which clients can rely, submittal after submittal."Since 2007, Certrec's Electronic Document management services have supported the nuclear industry in navigating the Electronic Document management and production process. Major Licensing submittals, such as COLAs (Combined License Applications), DCDs (Design Certification Documents), CPAs (Construction Permit Applications), OLAs (Operating License Applications), and UFSARs present numerous challenges, including authoring, production, file control, and meeting exacting requirements for the electronic preparation of files for submission to the NRC. Certrec's Electronic Documents team continues to successfully meet these requirements while maintaining a high-quality process trusted throughout the nuclear industry.Using Taktix, Certrec's SaaS workflow solution, company procedures and processes are electronically replicated. The platform incorporates defined process steps and decision gates, permission-based approvals, automatic notifications, document collaboration, and a single location for all project documentation. This provides positive controls for the document production stage, streamlines the review and approval process, helping ensure that established procedures are followed throughout the workflow. Certrec's Electronic Documents team works with each client to process changes, review content, and create a comprehensive final product ready to submit to the NRC.Certrec's Electronic Document management services continue to support both the operating fleet and nuclear projects by reducing the time, expense, and in-house labor used to create complex licensing documentation. Meagan Morton, Electronic Documents Manager at Certrec, said of the announcement,“Our team is very excited to be supporting both the operating fleet and many of the nuclear new-build projects. Reaching our 150th submittal reflects the consistency our team brings to every project.”To learn more, visit:About CertrecCertrec, a Mirion Technologies company, is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec's innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 130+ registered assets in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.Together as Mirion Nuclear Solutions, Certrec unites with Mirion Technologies and Paragon to deliver a comprehensive operating fleet solutions platform, combining regulatory expertise, engineered system replacements, and radiation safety technologies to support safe, compliant, and efficient plant operations.For press and media inquiries, please contact....

Brandon Walker

Certrec

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Certrec Completes Electronic Production of 150th Major Licensing Submittal to the NRC News Provided By Certrec October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Technology



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