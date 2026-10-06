New Book“The Beautiful Game Of Leadership” Brings Lessons From The Soccer Field To The Boardroom

“The Beautiful Game of Leadership: Lessons from the Soccer Field to the Boardroom,” by Jorge Titinger, published by Advantage Books, is now available.

Jorge Titinger, technology executive, board chair, adviser and author of“The Beautiful Game of Leadership: Lessons from the Soccer Field to the Boardroom.”

Advantage Books, publisher of“The Beautiful Game of Leadership: Lessons from the Soccer Field to the Boardroom."

Jorge Titinger's“The Beautiful Game of Leadership” shows how lessons from sports can help leaders build trust, resilience and high-performing teams.

- Jorge TitingerCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Technology executive, board chair and former national-level soccer player Jorge Titinger draws on lessons from athletics and more than 30 years of business leadership in his new book,“The Beautiful Game of Leadership: Lessons from the Soccer Field to the Boardroom.” Published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.From the soccer fields of Peru to Silicon Valley boardrooms, Titinger has spent his career applying many of the same principles in business that shaped him as an athlete: preparation, teamwork, trust, feedback, resilience and continuous improvement. In the book, he shows how those fundamentals can help leaders navigate uncertainty, build stronger teams and perform under pressure.“Leadership is not about perfection. It is about persistence,” Titinger writes. Rather than treating leadership as a title or destination, he presents it as a practice developed through experience, reflection, setbacks and the willingness to keep learning.Titinger brings an unusual perspective to the subject. He captained Stanford University's varsity soccer team and later played for the U.S. national indoor soccer team before building a career in the technology industry. He went on to serve as president, CEO and director of Silicon Graphics International Corp., where he led the company's restructuring and return to profitability before its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise.“The Beautiful Game of Leadership” also explores how leaders can turn differences into strengths. Drawing on his experiences as an immigrant, athlete, engineer and executive, Titinger argues that effective leaders do not demand conformity. Instead, they recognize individual strengths, create trust and align people around a shared purpose.The book is written for emerging managers and experienced executives alike. Through personal stories and lessons from sports and business, Titinger examines preparation, feedback, decision-making, adversity and team dynamics while giving readers principles they can apply to their own leadership challenges.Today, Titinger continues that work as founder and CEO of Titinger Consulting, where he advises executives and organizations on strategy development, corporate transformation, the cultural aspects of mergers and acquisitions, and leadership coaching.“The Beautiful Game of Leadership” reflects his central message: Great leadership, like great athletic performance, is built through disciplined practice, humility and a commitment to continual growth.About Jorge TitingerJorge Titinger is an executive, adviser and author with more than 30 years of experience in the high-tech industry. He is founder and CEO of Titinger Consulting, where he advises leaders and organizations on strategy, M&A culture, corporate transformation and leadership development.Titinger previously served as president, CEO and director of Silicon Graphics International Corp., leading its restructuring and return to profitability before its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Prior to SGI, he was President, CEO and Director of Verigy, Inc. He currently serves as chairman of the board at Axcelis and works with several venture funds and incubators. A former captain of Stanford's varsity soccer team and the U.S. national indoor soccer team, Titinger is also the award-winning co-author of“Differences That Make a Difference.”About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Julie McClellen

Advantage|The Authority Company

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book“The Beautiful Game of Leadership” Brings Lessons From the Soccer Field to the Boardroom News Provided By Advantage Media October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.