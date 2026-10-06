New AI From AVANA Fintech Cuts Loan Triage From Three Hours A Day To 20 Minutes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AVANA IQ Screen pre-screens inbound loan inquiries against a lender's own credit policy. Beta now open to credit union and community bank BDOs and brokers.

- Sundip Patel, Co-Founder and CEO, AVANA CompaniesPEORIA, AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVANA IQ Screen, the first release on the AVANA IQ platform, pre-screens every inbound loan opportunity against a lender's own credit policy and delivers a daily digest of what needs attention, so originators spend less time sorting and more time closing. For credit unions, AVANA CUSO pairs AVANA IQ Screen with its own lending team to act as an extension of the credit union's commercial lending department. A limited beta is now open to business development officers at credit unions and community banks, and to independent brokers.Commercial lending still runs on relationships, judgment, and timing.The best originators know which borrower to call first, which deal to advance, and which opportunity is unlikely to fit. But before they can make those calls, many spend hours each day sorting inbound emails, reviewing documents, and checking opportunities against credit policy. AVANA Fintech Corporation, the technology arm of AVANA Companies, today launched AVANA IQ Screen to help originators reclaim that time and focus on deals that are ready to move.AVANA IQ Screen is built on a simple principle: software can read, organize, and prepare the work, but lending still depends on the human intelligence of the originator. It never acts on its own. AVANA IQ Screen reads inbound loan emails, compares each opportunity against the lender's own credit policy, and identifies what documentation is still needed. It then delivers a daily summary that organizes active deals by urgency, giving originators a clearer starting point for their follow-up.AVANA IQ Screen - Less screen time. More face time.AVANA built and tested AVANA IQ Screen inside its own commercial real estate lending pipeline, where originators receive thousands of inbound emails a week, each one checked against hundreds of credit policy rules. Done by hand, that qualification work consumed hours every day before an originator could start on a single deal.For credit unions and banks, the benefit goes beyond speed. Business development officers often do not have time to log every deal in the CRM, leaving marketing teams without a clear picture of where deals come from. Because AVANA IQ Screen logs every qualified deal automatically, that data is captured every time.For independent brokers, AVANA IQ Screen works as a standalone tool. A broker can connect it to their own inbox and have every deal screened, with a clear read on which deals are worth pursuing, which are not, and why.“With the volume of deals coming in, BDOs have to be deliberate about where their time goes so they can focus on closing deals,” said Sundip Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of AVANA Companies.“That time belongs with borrowers, not in an inbox. AVANA IQ Screen literally gives BDOs their time back. We tested it inside our own CRE lending pipeline first, and now we want feedback from the credit unions, banks, BDOs and brokers who live this problem every day to help us stress-test it before a broader launch.”Business development officers at credit unions and community banks, and independent brokers across commercial real estate and other lending lines, can apply for the beta at avanacompanies.###About AVANA IQAVANA IQ is AVANA Fintech's AI platform for commercial lenders, built as five modules across the commercial lending lifecycle. AVANA IQ Screen, the first of the five modules, pre-screens inbound loan opportunities against a lender's own credit policy and delivers a daily summary ranking every active deal by urgency. AVANA IQ prepares the work; the lender's team makes every decision.About AVANA CompaniesAVANA Companies is a global specialty lending and financial services platform with 25 years in business, more than $1 billion in assets under management, and $6.7 billion in cumulative transaction volume. AVANA lends in all 50 U.S. states through AVANA Capital and AVANA CUSO.AVANA CUSO, the company's Credit Union Service Organization, partners with 63 credit unions nationwide to provide loan origination, credit administration, servicing, and participation support.Learn more at avanacompanies and avanacuso.Media ContactChristine RobertsonSenior Marketing Coordinator, AVANA Companies... | +1 602.357.9990

Christine Robertson

AVANA Companies

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New AI From AVANA Fintech Cuts Loan Triage From Three Hours a Day to 20 Minutes News Provided By AVANA Companies October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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