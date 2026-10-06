Big Country Arts Academy Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Country Arts Academy, a dance studio serving students from toddlers through adults across the Big Country region, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner. The recognition marks a milestone for a studio that has spent years building structured pathways for dancers at every stage, from a child's first plié to a teenager's final competition season.The studio's offerings span a wide range. BCAA Tiny Tots welcomes children as young as two and a half, while KidzDance and Elevate Academy serve recreational dancers from grade school through adulthood. A Leveled Dance Track offers structured, skill-based training for dancers ready to go deeper. Big Country Youth Ballet and the BCAA Competition Team serve those aiming for the stage or the judges' table. The studio's upcoming Shining Stars program will extend adaptive dance instruction to dancers of all abilities.Beyond the class schedule, the studio's mission centers on building self-esteem and creativity through dance, helping every student grow into a confident individual on and off the stage. Owner and Creative Director Amy Kotara built that philosophy around her own decades of training and performing across Texas. She spent a season with the Capitol Academy of the Performing Arts and years with Ballet Lubbock before returning home to teach. That philosophy is summed up in the studio's own words: "Building Confidence on the Stage of Life.""Every dancer who walks through our door is here for a different reason, and it's our job to meet them where they are," said Amy Kotara, Owner and Creative Director of Big Country Arts Academy. "Watching a student find their confidence, whether that's on a competition stage or just in a Tuesday afternoon class, is the whole reason we do this."As Big Country Arts Academy begins its next season, the studio expects the growth to continue, from a larger competition roster to the long-awaited launch of Shining Stars. For a studio built on the idea that every dancer deserves a pathway forward, the 2026 Best of Texas Award is one more sign that Abilene families agree.For more information click here!

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Big Country Arts Academy Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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