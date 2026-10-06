EMMA International Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Month Educational Series

The development of products used in breast cancer detection

Follow along on EMMA's website and social media channels.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2026 Series

EMMA International's Company Information

October initiative highlights the role of quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation in advancing breast cancer care.

- Kira JabriMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EMMA International Consulting Group, a life sciences consulting firm, announces the launch of an educational series in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, the series will explore how quality systems, regulatory strategy, and responsible innovation support the development of products used in breast cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment.Breast Cancer Awareness Month provides an opportunity to recognize patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers while encouraging continued education. EMMA International's series will bring a life sciences perspective to that conversation, highlighting the work behind the therapies and technologies that support patient care.The series will examine topics such as regulatory considerations for oncology products, quality and data integrity in clinical development, and the challenges organizations face when bringing new technologies to market. Through educational content, EMMA International aims to help industry professionals connect their daily responsibilities with the patients their work ultimately serves.“In the life sciences industry, it can be easy to become focused on regulations, processes, documentation, and deadlines. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important reminder of why that work matters,” said Kira Jabri, COO of EMMA International.“Behind every quality system, regulatory submission, clinical study, and new technology are patients and families waiting for better options. Our responsibility as an industry is to make sure innovation moves forward without losing sight of the people it is ultimately intended to serve.”Developing a promising therapy or diagnostic technology requires more than scientific discovery. Organizations must also establish reliable processes, generate sound evidence, and maintain quality throughout development and commercialization. These responsibilities help support informed decisions and confidence in the products used by healthcare professionals and patients.The initiative reflects EMMA International's commitment to making complex quality and regulatory topics more accessible. By connecting industry education with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the firm seeks to encourage conversations about how life sciences organizations can support progress through thoughtful development, effective compliance, and a sustained focus on patients.Readers can follow the educational series throughout October on EMMA International's website and social media channels.To learn more, visit .About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a global consulting firm providing quality, regulatory, compliance, and operational excellence solutions to organizations across the life sciences industry. From early-stage development through commercialization, EMMA helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and combination product companies navigate complex regulatory requirements, strengthen quality systems, and achieve sustainable business growth. Headquartered in the United States with a worldwide presence, EMMA delivers practical, results-driven consulting that empowers clients to bring safe, effective products to market with confidence. Learn more at .

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EMMA International Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Month Educational Series News Provided By EMMA International Consulting Group October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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