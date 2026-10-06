Riverain Technologies Expands Access To Clearreadtm Advanced Chest Imaging AI Through Rapidai's Enterprise Platform

Riverain Technologies

Riverain Technologies' ClearReadTM Chest suite will be available through the RapidAI Rapid EnterpriseTM Platform

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riverain Technologies, a leader in cardiothoracic imaging AI, today announced that its FDA-cleared ClearReadTM Chest suite will be available through RapidAI, a global leader in enterprise clinical AI, via its Rapid EnterpriseTM Platform. The integration expands access to Riverain's advanced lung and cardiac imaging intelligence within RapidAI's connected enterprise platform, helping radiologists identify subtle findings, reduce cognitive burden, and move from imaging insight to clinical action with less workflow friction.Designed for chest CTs and X-rays, ClearRead Chest is a cardiothoracic AI suite that helps radiologists detect, characterize and visualize pulmonary nodules, pneumothoraces, and coronary artery calcification (CAC). Riverain's patented vessel and bone suppression technology provides an unobstructed view of the lungs to improve visualization of nodules and other pathology. The ClearRead Chest suite delivers clinically proven accuracy and time-saving insights within radiologists' existing workflows, helping ease cognitive burden and support more confident decisions.Riverain develops clinically validated cardiothoracic imaging technology designed to help radiologists see, detect, characterize, and report subtle findings more clearly. Integrating ClearRead Chest into RapidAI's connected platform extends the technology into an enterprise environment that unifies imaging intelligence, clinical workflows, and patient management, helping health systems scale AI without adding separate systems or operational complexity.ClearRead Chest integrates into the Rapid Enterprise Platform, including its Rapid Edge CloudTM infrastructure, the Rapid Navigator ProTM radiology workflow solution, RapidAI's mobile and web applications, and its AI governance capabilities. The integration will create a secure, interoperable experience across PACS, EHR, and reporting systems, allowing health systems to deploy Riverain's cardiothoracic imaging intelligence while maintaining workflow consistency and enterprise-grade infrastructure.“ClearRead was developed to help radiologists see subtle chest findings more clearly and confidently within the workflows they already rely on every day,” said Steve Worrell, CEO of Riverain Technologies.“By integrating ClearRead Chest into the Rapid Enterprise Platform, we're expanding access to our advanced chest imaging technology to support earlier detection of leading global killers like lung cancer, and cardiovascular disease and reduce the burden on radiologists facing increasingly complex imaging workloads.”Through the integration, Riverain's ClearRead Chest suite will be available to RapidAI's install base of more than 2,500 hospitals. The collaboration gives Riverain a broader path to scale advanced cardiothoracic imaging intelligence across health systems while allowing customers to access Riverain and RapidAI solutions through one connected workflow.For Riverain, the collaboration advances its mission to reduce delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses by bringing ClearRead Chest to more radiologists within the systems they use every day. For RapidAI, the integration expands its enterprise imaging ecosystem with clinically validated third-party AI for lung and cardiovascular disease, building on its full-body portfolio.ABOUT RIVERAIN TECHNOLOGIESRiverain Technologies is dedicated to transforming the field of radiology by addressing and eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. As relentless innovators, Riverain empowers healthcare providers by streamlining diagnostic workflows, enhancing detection accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiothoracic care, Riverain Technologies is shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. For more information:ABOUT RAPIDAIRapidAI is a global leader in enterprise clinical AI, trusted by more than 2,500 hospitals across 100+ countries and backed by 800+ clinical studies. The Rapid EnterpriseTM Platform combines 50+ RapidAI-developed and third-party algorithms spanning neurology, cardiac and vascular, trauma, and oncology care. Paired with enterprise workflow solutions that connect radiology and clinical teams throughout the patient journey, it turns imaging and patient data into actionable clinical context, moving radiologists and clinicians from detection to confident action. Powered by Rapid Edge Cloud and built to integrate with existing workflows and health IT systems, it helps health systems reduce fragmentation, improve collaboration, and deliver faster, more consistent care across the enterprise.

Mandy Bayman

Riverain Technologies

+1 937-750-6744

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Riverain Technologies Expands Access to ClearReadTM Advanced Chest Imaging AI Through RapidAI's Enterprise Platform News Provided By Riverain Technology October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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