Mcallen REALTOR Israel Esquivel Is No. 1 In Mcallen, Top 1% Of Exp Texas Agents

eXp Realty Top Agents leaderboard for McAllen, Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2026: Israel Esquivel, REALTOR®, ranks No. 1 in sales.

Listing specialist with 235+ closings leads McAllen sales year to date and earns the eXp Realty Texas Top 50 Agent honor (July 2026)

- Israel Esquivel, REALTOR®MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eXp Realty Texas Top 50 sales agent Israel Esquivel, REALTORwith eXp Realty LLC, is No. 1 in McAllen on eXp's Top Agents leaderboard for sales, year to date through September 30, 2026, and ranks in the top 1% of more than 8,300 eXp Realty agents in Texas.By the numbers: No. 1 in McAllen on eXp's Top Agents leaderboard, January 1 to September 30, 2026. No. 23 in sales among 8,300+ eXp Realty agents in Texas (eXp Realty Texas Top 50 Agent, July 2026). 235+ closings and 20+ years in real estate. GRI, SRS, ABR, MRP, e-PRO, and TAHS designations, serving clients in English and Spanish."Every seller has a choice. My job is to make that choice obvious," said Esquivel. "These rankings come from pricing a home right from day one, positioning it so buyers move fast, and staying with every deal until it closes."Esquivel focuses on listings. He teaches sellers the 38 ways a buyer can exit a contract, how pricing around key market "price cliffs" such as $250,000, $300,000, and $500,000 affects who sees a home, and how property tax protests can lower a homeowner's yearly bill.Homeowners thinking about selling in McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Pharr, South Padre Island or Alton can book a free 30-minute seller strategy call at calendly/myrealtor956/30-minute-seller-strategy-call. Spanish-speaking sellers are welcome.About Israel Esquivel: Israel Esquivel is a REALTORwith eXp Realty LLC serving McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Pharr, Alton, and the greater Rio Grande Valley, with additional service in South Padre Island, Brownsville, Harlingen, and Starr County. A listing specialist with 20+ years of experience and 235+ closings, he is bilingual in English and Spanish. Learn more at myrealty247.Contact: Israel Esquivel · REALTOR· eXp Realty LLC☎ (956) 655-5715 · ✉... · myrealty247Sources: eXp Realty Top Agents leaderboard, McAllen, January 1 to September 30, 2026; eXp Realty Texas Top 50 Agent list, July 2026.

Israel Esquivel

eXp Realty LLC

+1 956-655-5715

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McAllen REALTOR Israel Esquivel Is No. 1 in McAllen, Top 1% of eXp Texas Agents News Provided By Israel Esquivel-Realtor * GRI, SRS, MRP, TAHS, ePRO October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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