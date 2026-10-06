Vincent Meyer Named Chief Executive Officer Of Ad Founder Jon Waterman To Transition To Vice Chairman

New Ad CEO Vince Meyer

Former Taboola executive brings more than two decades of digital advertising experience to lead Ad's next phase of growth

- Vincent Meyer, CEO, AdLOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ad, a leading digital performance marketing company, today announced the appointment of Vincent Meyer as Chief Executive Officer. Meyer succeeds Ad founder and CEO Jon Waterman, who will transition to Vice Chairman.Meyer joins Ad from Taboola, where he served as Global Head of Data and Strategic Partnerships, focused on expanding programmatic and video demand, data and identity solutions, attribution, and the incubation of new business lines. He brings more than two decades of experience across digital advertising, data, technology and strategic partnerships, including leadership roles at Criteo, where he worked during the company's rapid global expansion, and adMarketplace, where he focused on publisher development and the growth of search advertising beyond traditional search engines.Meyer's appointment follows an extensive CEO search initiated by Ad's Board of Directors and Waterman as part of the company's leadership succession planning.“After 25 years of leading Ad, I believe this is the right time and Vince is the right person to lead the company into its next chapter,” said Waterman.“Vince has a proven ability to scale businesses and translate deep product and technology fluency into growth, he's built go-to-market engines from the ground up and consistently anticipated the evolving needs of ad tech infrastructure. That combination of operational rigor, product vision and innovation is exactly what will position Ad for its next phase of growth.”“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Ad at such an exciting point in the company's evolution,” said Meyer.“Jon and the team have built an exceptional business with a strong culture. With Search IQ and Social IQ, we have the right pieces in place to build a truly differentiated go-to-market that spans the full breadth of an advertiser's digital media budget. I look forward to working with the team and our partners at Clarion to build on that foundation, accelerate our growth and pursue the significant opportunities ahead.”In 2021, Ad partnered with Clarion Capital Partners, a New York-based private investment firm, to accelerate the company's growth. Since that partnership, Ad has continued to expand its performance marketing platform and its capabilities across search and social advertising.“Jon has built an outstanding company and culture over the past 25 years, and we're grateful for his leadership and partnership throughout our time working together,” said Brandon Katz, Managing Director at Clarion,“We're excited to welcome Vince as CEO, his depth of experience across the ad tech ecosystem and his track record scaling businesses make him exceptionally well suited to lead Ad through its next stage of growth.”About AdAd is a digital performance marketing company that helps leading brands and agencies acquire incremental customers through intent-driven advertising solutions. Through its SearchIQ and SocialIQ platforms, Ad combines proprietary technology, first-party intent data and differentiated media access to help advertisers expand their reach beyond traditional search and social channels. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Ad works with brands and agencies across a broad range of industries.About Clarion Capital PartnersClarion Capital Partners is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented middle-market companies. Clarion invests across a range of sectors, including media, entertainment and technology, financial technology and services, business and healthcare services, consumer and education services, and industrial services. Clarion partnered with Ad in 2021.

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Ad

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Vincent Meyer Named Chief Executive Officer of Ad; Founder Jon Waterman to Transition to Vice Chairman News Provided By Ad October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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