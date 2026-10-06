Sleep Biologics, Inc., Partners With Health Experts Alliance To Market Bioposture Infrared Enhanced Sleep Products

- Dr. Jeff MackeyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep BioLogics, Inc., owner of the BioPosture brand of Doctor-marketed sleep products has announced a partnership with Health Experts Alliance (HEA) to launch a line of BioPosture Health & Longevity Mattresses and related sleep products through 500 Doctors' offices under HEA (consultation or management).BioPosturesleep products all employ Celliantpatented bio-responsive full-spectrum infrared technology which has been clinically validated to boost circulation, increase cellular oxygenation, improve sleep and increase next-day energy. BioPosture products are exclusively marketed by licensed healthcare professionals and are 100% made in NC, USA. Importantly BioPosture uses no chemical flame retardants and carries all three leading environmental certifications (CertiPUR-US, GREENGUARD Gold and OEKO-TEX).BioPosture's advanced sleep solution utilizes Celliant's proprietary blend of thermo-reactive minerals that capture body heat and recycle it into the body as infrared light. This invisible light-energy acts as a vascular dilator to temporarily improve local blood circulation, providing improved cellular oxygenation that supports faster recovery and thermal regulation and more next-day energy. The FDA has determined that products with Celliant are Class 1 medical devices as defined in section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and are general wellness products. BioPosture mattresses, BioPiIlows and BedToppers are all FSA/HSA Eligible.“I strongly believe that that the BioPosture Mattress can help everyone, especially those with sleep and/or circulation issues,” says Dr. Jeff Mackey, co-founder of LSM Chiro, a 20-location practice in Wisconsin."Our BioPosture mattress will benefit all sleepers, especially the 50-70 million Americans with sleep disorders, over 100 million diabetics-prediabetics and 20 million with neuropathy,” explains Thomas Williams, president of Sleep BioLogics.“Good sleep is a critical pillar of good health and longevity, playing a crucial role in various bodily functions, including cognition, emotional regulation, and immune function.”According to Williams, the Company plans to expand to 5,000 network locations (doctors/clinics/healthcare marketers) in the next 60 months.“This represents a conservative -2% penetration of our target of 400,000 relevant points-of-sale in the US,” he noted.“We believe our unique healthcare Doctor distribution strategy will transform how, why, and where Americans purchase their next mattress, and that could possibly disrupt the $19 billion bedding industry,” Williams says.For more information about BioPosture visit: . To learn more about Health Experts Alliance visit:-END-About Health Experts AllianceHealth Experts Alliance (HEA) is a business coaching, education, and events company for healthcare and wellness practitioners, founded by Dr. Isaac Jones. Through coaching programs, live trainings, and in-person events, HEA helps forward-thinking doctors and health entrepreneurs build profitable, sustainable practices and integrate longevity medicine into patient care.Dr. Jones is the founder of Health Experts Alliance, a company committed to educating forward-thinking doctors and health entrepreneurs to create successful practices that deliver the best long-term outcomes for patients through longevity medicine. Known as "The Doctor of the Future," he has spent more than a decade educating practitioners across the United States and Japan and is recognized as one of America's leading longevity experts. HEA serves an engaged community of functional, integrative, and longevity-focused practitioners who look to the organization to vet the products, technologies, and services they bring into their clinics. Learn more at .

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Sleep BioLogics, Inc., Partners with Health Experts Alliance To Market BioPosture Infrared Enhanced Sleep Products News Provided By Corbett Public Relations October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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