Ironwave's American Microwave Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract For Naval Air And Missile Defense Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Microwave, an Ironwave Technologies company and leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave components, has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract from a major defense prime contractor to supply power dividers for a naval air and missile defense program. Deliveries are scheduled to run through 2027.The award covers several configurations from American Microwave's power divider line, which includes 2-way through 8-way coherent and non-coherent designs built for low insertion loss, tight amplitude and phase balance, and high isolation between ports.The contract follows a previous $4 million award in 2024 for 21-throw and 25-throw solid state switches and reflects growing demand for the company's control and passive components across naval, missile defense, radar, and electronic warfare programs.“We're proud to support the prime on a program of this importance,” said Anthony Lisuzzo, CEO of Ironwave Technologies.“Naval combat systems demand components that perform reliably for the life of the ship, and this award reflects the confidence our customers place in American Microwave to deliver exactly that, on schedule.”Since its founding in 1978, American Microwave has designed and manufactured DC to 40 GHz solid state control components and passive RF products for the defense electronics industry at its vertically integrated, AS9100D-certified, ITAR-registered facility in Manassas, Virginia.About American MicrowaveFounded in 1978, American Microwave Corporation, an Ironwave Technologies company, designs and manufactures DC to 40 GHz solid state control components and subsystems for the defense electronics industry worldwide. Products include solid state switches, switch matrices, variable attenuators, detector log video amplifiers, limiters, phase shifters, power dividers, and custom integrated assemblies, all designed and made in the USA.About Ironwave TechnologiesIronwave Technologies builds tailored RF solutions for defense partners, integrating the capabilities of American Microwave, Syntonics, Mu-Del Electronics, Luff Research, and RF Bay. The company engineers and manufactures RF and microwave systems, sub-systems, and components for aerospace and defense applications within AS9100D-certified, ITAR-registered operations. Learn more at IronwaveTech.

John Shedd

Ironwave Technologies

+1 703-368-8900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ironwave's American Microwave Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract for Naval Air and Missile Defense Program News Provided By Ironwave Technologies October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.