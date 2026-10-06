Kevlar IT Solutions Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kevlar IT Solutions, an IT and cybersecurity firm based in Orlando, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The company provides managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services for small and medium businesses, healthcare organizations, and defense contractors across Florida, with a particular focus on industries facing strict regulatory requirements.What sets Kevlar IT Solutions apart is the depth of its compliance and security offerings. For dental practices, healthcare organizations, and skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, the company provides HIPAA compliance and managed IT built around security risk assessments, policy documentation, and ongoing compliance management, rather than a standard help desk model. For defense contractors and manufacturers, Kevlar IT Solutions delivers CMMC readiness and compliance covering Level 1 and Level 2 requirements, enclave design, and gap assessments to help organizations maintain eligibility for government contracts.Underlying every engagement is a managed security backbone that includes EDR and MDR support through a 24/7 security operations center, application allowlisting and ringfencing, vulnerability management, backup and disaster recovery, and secure identity management. The company often begins new client relationships with a vulnerability assessment, giving businesses a clear picture of their current security posture before building a longer-term plan tailored to their industry, risk profile, and compliance obligations."Winning the Best of Florida Award means so much to our entire team," said Carlos Anglero of Kevlar IT Solutions. "We built this company to give small businesses, healthcare organizations, and defense contractors the same level of protection that larger enterprises take for granted, and this recognition tells us that approach is resonating across Florida and beyond."Looking ahead, Kevlar IT Solutions plans to continue expanding its managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services for businesses throughout Florida, including small businesses, healthcare organizations, and defense contractors alike. As the company carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains committed to the promise behind its name: "Your Digital Armor."For more information click here!

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Kevlar IT Solutions Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry



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