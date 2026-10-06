Awards Guide Outlines A Method For Setting Recognition Budgets

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A new Awards guide sets out a bottom-up method for budgeting employee recognition and identifies the cost lines buyers most often omit.

- Vincent Nero, CRP, VP of Sales & Service at Awards

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Awards has published a guide on building an annual employee recognition budget from headcount and tenure data rather than from published per-employee benchmarks, and identifies several cost categories that recognition budgets commonly omit.

The guide, "How to Plan a Q4 Recognition Budget That Covers the Whole Next Year," describes a bottom-up method. Buyers start from a roster with hire dates, count how many employees reach each service milestone in the coming year, assign a per-piece range to each tier, and add the remaining cost lines to reach a total. The company reports that budgets built this way hold through the year more reliably than budgets set as a single figure.

The guide declines to cite a per-employee recognition benchmark. It states that credible published figures disagree with one another and vary with industry, headcount, and how the category is defined, and that an unsourced benchmark tends to weaken a budget request rather than support it.

"A single budget line gets halved in the next round of cuts," said Vincent Nero, VP and General Manager at Awards. "A line item with 43 names behind it means somebody has to say which anniversary we are skipping. That is a different conversation."

The guide identifies 4 cost categories as frequently missed. Shipping is listed first, since freight is charged per destination and programs that ship individual awards to distributed recipients pay it repeatedly. The company's free shipping applies to orders over $500 in merchandise sent to a single address in the US or Canada. Decoration beyond standard engraving is second, including hand color fill from about $10 per color per award, UV full-color printing from about $10 per award, and custom 3D crystal engraving from about $100. Third are awards for employees hired after the budget is set, along with unplanned spot recognition, for which the guide suggests carrying 10 to 15 percent of the award line as contingency. Fourth are presentation items such as cases and replacement plates for perpetual awards.

The guide also addresses how budget allocation shapes a program. Drawing on the company's order data, it notes that the cost of service awards barely rises with tenure, and that paying a flat price across milestones is both common and effective. Rather than weighting more dollars toward longer-service awards, it recommends making later milestones feel larger through the object itself, stepping up the size or moving from acrylic to crystal, and directing the real escalation into a payroll bonus, which does a different job than the award.

On justifying the spend, the guide points to turnover cost. Gallup puts the cost of replacing an employee at half to twice their annual salary, and a Gallup 2-year study found recognition recipients were 45 percent less likely to have left. Gallup research also reports that only 22 percent of employees feel they receive the right amount of recognition.

The guide closes on timing, noting that awards for first-quarter ceremonies are typically ordered in December, and that organizations should decide in advance which fiscal year that spend belongs to.

Awards includes engraving, logo, and setup at no charge, provides a proof before production, and has no order minimum. The company has operated since 1985 and designs, engraves, and decorates in-house.

The complete guide is available on the company's website: How to an Employee Recognition Budget

About Awards

For over 40 years, our team has helped organizations recognize great work. Awards is the online source for custom awards and trophies, focused on corporate recognition, employee awards, and years of service recognition. We design and engrave crystal, glass, acrylic, and plaque awards, with free engraving, a free proof before production, and no order minimum, so buyers can order a single piece or an entire program. Learn more at Awards.

Vincent Nero

Awards

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Awards Guide Outlines a Method for Setting Recognition Budgets News Provided By Successories October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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