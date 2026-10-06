Soho Banquet & Event Center Earns 2026 Best Of Michigan Regional Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WESTLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SoHo Banquet & Event Center has been named a 2026 Best of Michigan Regional Award winner, recognizing the newly built, multi-million-dollar venue and its approach to hosting weddings, galas, corporate events, and milestone celebrations. Designed to bring the major pieces of an event together in one place, SoHo combines modern event spaces, in-house catering, and hands-on planning support for gatherings of all kinds.The venue was created with both the guest experience and the practical details of hosting in mind. Contemporary architecture and thoughtfully designed interiors provide a polished setting for events, while an outdoor gazebo offers an additional space for ceremonies and photography. Wedding parties also have access to an elegant bridal suite for preparations before the event.SoHo's all-inclusive model extends beyond the physical space. Catering is handled in-house, allowing food and service to be coordinated directly with the rest of the event. The venue's experienced team works with clients throughout the planning process, from the initial consultation through the conclusion of the celebration, with personalized service tailored to the needs of each gathering.“We wanted to create a place where people could bring the important parts of their celebration together without losing the personal touches that make an event their own,” said a SoHo Banquet & Event Center team member.“Receiving this recognition means a great deal to our team, and we're excited to continue welcoming people through our doors for the moments that matter to them.”The 2026 Best of Michigan Regional Award marks an early milestone for the new venue as it continues building its place in the region's event community. With weddings, corporate gatherings, galas, and special celebrations filling its calendar, SoHo Banquet & Event Center remains focused on thoughtful planning, attentive service, and creating a setting worthy of the occasions people come together to celebrate.For more information, click here.

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SoHo Banquet & Event Center Earns 2026 Best of Michigan Regional Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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