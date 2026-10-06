South Korea, US Aligned On North Korea Policy, Denuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula: FM Cho

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 6 (IANS) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Tuesday that South Korea and the United States are aligned in their North Korea policy and remain committed to the goal of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula.

"Through multiple summit meetings, South Korea and the US have confirmed their aligned policy stance toward North Korea and their commitment to coordination," Cho said during a parliamentary audit of the foreign ministry.

"We have continued close consultations with the US to encourage North Korea to return to dialogue and negotiations," he said, vowing continued efforts to encourage "constructive roles from China and Russia," Yonhap News Agency reported.

The minister stressed the government's commitment to seeking "substantive progress" on the North Korean nuclear issue through a phased and practical approach aimed at halting, reducing and eventually dismantling its nuclear capabilities.

There have been concerns that Washington could shift its policy focus toward goals short of denuclearisation, such as arms control or tension reduction, after U.S. President Donald Trump in August declined to answer a reporter's question about whether his goal in reengaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was denuclearisation.

The US government later reaffirmed its commitment to the "complete" denuclearisation of North Korea.

Cho also said attention is focused on the US midterm elections scheduled for November.

"The ministry will closely monitor the election results and work to further expand support for the South Korea-US alliance in the US Congress," he said.

Asked about the prospects for renewed dialogue between the US and North Korea, Cho said South Korea has been holding talks with the US on the matter.

"We have held several working-level consultations. I also raised the issue during the recent South Korea-US foreign ministers' meeting in Washington," Cho said.

On calls that Seoul's position should be fully reflected in any future dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, Cho said the allies have been closely coordinating at various levels, adding that the U.S. would not reach any separate agreement with the North without consulting South Korea or notify Seoul only after reaching an agreement.

Asked whether North Korea would likely demand talks based on its status as a nuclear-armed state, Cho said, "That is how I expect it will start."

Trump has expressed interest in reengaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this year, fueling speculation that he could revive the personal diplomacy that led to three meetings with Kim during his first term.

On China, Cho said Seoul plans to pursue high-level exchanges with Beijing on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen in November.

"We will manage sensitive issues, including Taiwan, so that they do not hamper the momentum of developing bilateral relations," he said.

The minister said Seoul is also maintaining necessary communication with Russia.

"While explaining our North Korea policy, we have conveyed our grave concerns over the ongoing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and called for its suspension," he said.

Regarding the diplomatic dispute with Ukraine over two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs), Cho said, "Clarifying the facts concerning matters agreed upon privately between the two countries is essential to the development of bilateral relations."

The South Korean government has demanded an official explanation and apology over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent disclosure of the transfer of the two North Korean soldiers to Seoul, as well as a statement from his office denying that there had been an agreement to keep the matter confidential.

–IANS

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