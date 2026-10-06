Tablet Shipments Moderate As Memory Cost Inflation Pushes Buyers To Premium Models

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Tablet shipments in India eased 3.8 per cent year‐on‐year in the second quarter of 2026 as brands began passing higher input costs to consumers, raising prices and prompting a shift toward higher‐priced models, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from Counterpoint Research said brands increased prices across portfolios and streamlined memory variants, lifting the average selling price by 15 per cent.

The sub‐Rs 20,000 segment, which has traditionally formed the backbone of India's tablet market, was most impacted by the memory price hike, declining 43 per cent YoY in Q2.

The premium segment above Rs 20,000 grew 27 per cent and captured 74 per cent of the market.

"This was driven by brands increasing prices and streamlining their portfolios, with consumers moving towards premium products with more capable processors, smoother ecosystem integration, and larger display sizes," said Principal Analyst Anshika Jain.

There has been a notable movement in the market towards larger screen sizes, especially for screens larger than 12 inches, at a price point greater than Rs 20,000, as consumers increasingly view the tablets as a secondary screen.

The Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price band in particular saw strong growth, rising 45 per cent YoY, supported by brands such as OnePlus and Lenovo.

“Domestic manufacturing grew 30 per cent YoY in Q2, as established players such as Samsung and Lenovo continued to expand their local production,” Jain added.

On the demand side, the impact of elevated memory prices is expected to continue in festive seasons, though the promotions might provide some support to demand.

Another report said in August that India's tablet market grew 15 per cent year‐on‐year in the first half of 2026, driven by strong premiumisation and steady demand across the consumer, education, and enterprise sectors.

-IANS

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