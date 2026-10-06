India Condemns Attack On Commercial Vessel In Black Sea

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on M V Royad Mammadov, a commercial vessel in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and three Indian nationals injured.

“We condemn the attack on MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals injured. The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident,” read a statement released by the MEA.

“India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern. The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” it added.

The Indian Embassy in Romania confirmed that all three Indian nationals were among the crew of MV Royad Mammadov.

“All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and well-being of the Indian crew members,” the Embassy stated on X in the early hours of Tuesday, India time.

The Embassy said that Ambassador Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital and confirmed that they are in good health.

“Amb. Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanta County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital's Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support,” the Indian Embassy mentioned.

Earlier, the Embassy noted that it was in close contact with relevant authorities to ascertain the details regarding the safety of Indian nationals aboard the vessel.

“We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals), while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members. Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals,” the Embassy posted on X.

In September 2026, India and Liberia launched a new 25-nation "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers" during the UN General Assembly to ensure the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks.

–IANS

ksk/as