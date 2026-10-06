Madhuri Dixit On Reuniting With Amitabh Bachchan On KBC Stage: 'That Familiar Camaraderie Came Back'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit is set to take on a new role as the host of the Marathi game show 'Kon Honar Crorepati,' and her journey has brought her back to the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hot seat with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about her reunion with Amitabh on the KBC stage, Madhuri said there is a special warmth in meeting him that is difficult to express in words. Returning to the Kaun Banega Crorepati hotseat, Dixit shared,“There is a certain warmth in meeting Amitabh Sir on the KBC stage that is difficult to put into words. I have been a part of this journey as a guest before, and coming back now with Kon Honar Crorepati makes the moment even more special.”

“What stayed with me most was how naturally that familiar camaraderie came back. At the same time, I could feel that I was stepping into something completely new.”

Adding to this, Madhuri said,“Kon Honar Crorepati is my first journey as a game show host, and the fact that it is in Marathi makes it even closer to me. I am looking forward to meeting people through their stories, their dreams and, of course, their love for the game.”

Madhuri Dixit recently joined Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of“Kaun Banega Crorepati 18” for the show's special birthday celebrations week. The actress appeared on the Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV quiz show to promote the upcoming Marathi edition of“Kon Honar Crorepati”, which is set to premiere on October 12.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Madhuri Dixit had earlier said that what excited her most about the show was the opportunity to connect with contestants through their personal stories, dreams and aspirations.

She said,“What excited me immediately was wanting to connect with people through their stories and their dreams. Kon Honar Crorepati is more than simply answering questions and winning money, it is about the confidence and the courage to dream.”