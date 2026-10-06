Gujarat CM Attends Event As 6,500 Students Form 'Human Rangoli' In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Around 6,500 students from schools, colleges and educational institutions across Ahmedabad came together at the GMDC Ground on Tuesday to form a human Rangoli depicting India as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service.

Organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and its School Board, the programme was held with the theme 'Seva na Rango, Rashtra na Sang' (In the colours of service, together for the nation).

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the event, interacted with the participating students and inspected the human Rangoli.

He appreciated their creativity, discipline and collective participation in presenting the theme through the formation.

Patel also presented certificates to the participating students. The students, dressed in seven colours - orange, yellow, red, purple, green, blue and white - formed groups to create the large Rangoli representing India.

The participation of students and the display of colours at the venue also marked the programme organised under the wider Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

The event later took on a devotional character with a Garba performance dedicated to Maa Amba. The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being held to mark 25 years of PM Modi's public service, good governance and dedication.

The human Rangoli programme carried the message of bringing together the colours of service and the nation.

Minister of State for Urban Development, Darshna Vaghela; Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot; MPs Dinesh Makwana and Hasmukh Patel; MLAs Amit Thaker, Dineshsinh Kushwaha, Jitu Patel, Harshad Patel, Amul Bhatt, Dr Hasmukh Patel and Kaushik Jain; Deputy Mayor Anju Shah and Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani were among those present.

Officials, students and teachers also attended the programme.