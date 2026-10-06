Redwire CEO Sees 'Massive' Space Infrastructure Growth Ahead Compares Orbital Data Center Boom To Rise Of Satellite TV



Cannito said orbital computing could follow the path of satellite broadcasting, which overcame early launch and infrastructure concerns.

Redwire recently won a follow-on contract from Axiom Space to provide two roll-out solar array wings. Guggenheim said Redwire should record teen-level revenue growth in the near-term

Redwire (RDW) CEO Peter Cannito said the race to build data centers in space is in its early stages, comparing the opportunity to the rise of satellite television as the company stacks up new deals across orbital computing, commercial space stations, in-space manufacturing and defense drones.

Cannito said satellite broadcasting also faced early doubts over launch capacity and orbital infrastructure before growing into a major industry, and he believes orbital computing could follow a similar path.

“We're just at the beginning of a massive set of growth in space infrastructure,” Cannito told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

“It's early days and there's a lot of challenges to overcome, but it's not like there isn't precedent for growing this kind of infrastructure over time.”

RDW shares were up 1.2% in pre-market trading.

Space Infrastructure Portfolio Keeps Growing

The comments come days after Redwire signed an agreement with Sophia Space to explore orbital data centers.

Earlier this month, the space infrastructure company won a follow-on contract from Axiom Space to provide two Roll-Out Solar Array wings for Axiom Station's second module. Redwire is already supplying solar arrays for the station's first module.

Defense Business Adds Another Growth Engine

Redwire is also expanding beyond space infrastructure through drones and national-security programs. Last month, it was selected as one of 15 companies for the U.S. Space Force's $980 million NITE-STAR contract vehicle, although the Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) award does not guarantee revenue. That came after it received $21.5 million in follow-on orders for Stalker drones and navigation systems.

“So it's a critical technology, and that's where Redwire likes to focus, on these high-tech challenges that have critical missions. So, much like space, drones are another area of capability that is really important right now,” Cannito added.

What Analysts Think Of RDW

Wall Street has also been bullish. Recently, Guggenheim said Redwire is“uniquely positioned” in the aerospace and defense industry and should record teen-level revenue growth in the near term, despite rising competition in these markets.

The stock has a 12-month consensus price target of $14.69, according to Koyfin data. Six of the 10 analysts covering the stock have a 'Buy' rating, three 'Hold' ratings, and one 'Sell' rating.

RDW Bulls Eye $15

Retail sentiment surrounding RDW on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' a day earlier, amid 'high' message volumes.

One user urged buying the dips.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user expects the stock to rally to $15 by the end of 2026.

View this Stocktwits post

RDW shares have gained more than 15% so far this year.

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