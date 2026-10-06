Viral Video: Barefoot In A Saree, Jharkhand Woman Runs 1,600M To Chase Home Guard Dream WATCH
Amid the ongoing physical efficiency test for Home Guard recruitment in Ramgarh, Kavita Kumari, a widow from Soso village under Dulmi block in Ramgarh, has emerged as an inspiration for candidates with her determination and grit.
Kavita drew attention after she ran the 1,600-metre trial barefoot, wearing a saree, under the scorching sun. Despite limited resources, she completed the run in just 6 minutes, against the prescribed 10-minute limit.
There was a video of her run that went popular on social media, and as a result, a local running organization made the decision to celebrate her. A number of the students from the school went to her house to offer their congratulations.
According to reports, Kavita is a widow and supports her two young children and elderly in-laws. She has been preparing for the recruitment exam in the only method that is open to her because she is unable to acquire running shoes or a tracksuit due to financial constraints. Every morning at four o'clock, she pulls herself out of bed and runs while wearing a saree.
It has been said by Kavita that she is interested in joining the Home Guard in order to provide a brighter future for her children.
Watch Viral Video
Barefoot. In a saree. Running for a Home Guard job.
No spikes. No tracksuit. No coaching.
Just a dream and her determination.
Ramgarh, Jharkhand
She ran like her whole future depended on it.
Because it did.
News Matrix (@NewsMatrixIND) October 6, 2026
Importantly, the recruitment campaign is now being carried out in the Ramgarh area for a total of 284 Home Guard positions. The process is scheduled from October 24 to November 5, with 50% of the posts reserved for women. An additional 5% reservation has been provided for widows and divorced women.
The narrative of Kavita has struck a chord with other people who aspire to achieve something, and it has sent a straightforward message: when the aim is strong, neither the circumstances nor the dress need to stand in the way.
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