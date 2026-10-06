Bengaluru Traffic: 270-Km RRTS Network Planned To Connect Tumakuru, Mysuru, KGF

The Karnataka government has drawn up an ambitious plan to tackle Bengaluru's worsening traffic congestion and accelerate development in the surrounding regions. As part of the proposed roadmap, officials are considering a 270-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network connecting Bengaluru with Tumakuru, Mysuru and Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). The government is also discussing a Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed rail corridor as part of its long-term transport plans.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chaired a key meeting on October 5, where the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Economic Development Advisory Committee discussed preparations for a Comprehensive Master Plan for areas under the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA).

The plan aims to guide infrastructure and economic development across the BMRDA region over the next 10 to 15 years, with a focus on transport, housing, industrial growth, water supply and urban development.

“The government is preparing a complete blueprint for the economic and infrastructure growth of all areas under the BMRDA limits for the next 10 to 15 years,” DK Shivakumar said after the meeting.

Transport Expansion: Metro Network To Reach 312 Km

The government plans to significantly expand Bengaluru's public transport network to address traffic congestion and meet the city's future mobility needs.

Metro Expansion: The existing 96-km Namma Metro network is planned to expand to 312 km by 2037.

Suburban Rail: The Bengaluru Suburban Rail project is proposed to receive an additional 72 km of network.

Ring Road And PRR 2: Officials also discussed a new ring road connecting 10 additional hubs on the city's outskirts. The government has proposed linking Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) Phase 2 with NICE Road.

AI City And AI University On Singapore's Punggol Model

The state government has already announced plans to develop an AI City to promote advanced technology and innovation. DK Shivakumar directed officials to model the proposed AI City on Singapore's Punggol area.

He also instructed officials to immediately begin identifying suitable land for establishing a world-class AI university.

$1 Trillion Economy Target And 9 New Industrial Townships

Karnataka has set a long-term target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of $400 billion to $420 billion by 2037.

To support this economic growth, the government is preparing a comprehensive blueprint covering transport, housing and industrial development. Nine new integrated industrial townships are planned across the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.

The government has already acquired 7,900 acres of land for these projects, while the process of acquiring another 5,600 acres is currently underway.

Comprehensive Master Plan For Bengaluru Urban District

The government has also decided to prepare a separate master plan for the entire Bengaluru Urban district.

Drinking Water And Sewage: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government would bring the entire Bengaluru Urban district under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in phases to improve drinking water supply, sewage management and drainage infrastructure.

Officials will also map and develop the road network across the district.

Urban Local Bodies:DK Shivakumar said every area in Bengaluru Urban district would eventually come under an Urban Local Body.

Water Requirement: The BMRDA region is expected to require around 3,600 million litres per day (MLD) of water by 2037. Officials have been directed to focus on recycling treated wastewater and rejuvenating local lakes to meet the growing demand.

6.5 Lakh Affordable Houses Planned

The government plans to build between 6 lakh and 6.5 lakh affordable houses for citizens across the city. Of these, around 40,000 to 50,000 houses will be earmarked for workers employed in various industries.

The proposed Comprehensive Master Plan aims to shape Bengaluru and its surrounding areas over the next 10 to 15 years, with a focus on expanding public transport, improving road connectivity, promoting industrial development, strengthening water and sewage infrastructure, and providing affordable housing.