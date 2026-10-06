Kazakhstan Calls Oman Strategic Partner In Arab World

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Oman is a strategically important partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while presenting Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said with the Altyn Kyran (Golden Eagle) order in Astana, the presidential press service reported.

Tokayev underscored that the Sultan's visit was historic in nature, describing it as a genuine breakthrough in bilateral relations.

"Oman is a strategically important and time-tested partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. For more than three decades, our cooperation has developed in a spirit of trust, mutual understanding and support. Today, welcoming Your Majesty in Astana, we are elevating our relations to a historically significant level. This is the first state visit by the Sultan of Oman to Kazakhstan and to Central Asia. I view this visit as a sign of sincere respect for my country and as a symbol of our mutual commitment to developing trade and cooperation across all areas of shared interest - whether traditional sectors like oil and gas, or newer fields such as transport and logistics, digitalization and artificial intelligence, as well as exchanging information on trade opportunities and agricultural products. We are glad to have a strategic partner like Oman, and we will do everything possible to be a reliable partner for your country," Tokayev said.

The head of state also highlighted the Sultan's consistent personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

"Your Majesty, you are a great statesman. Your visionary approach to governance and your years of service to your people deserve deep respect. The people of Kazakhstan hold you in the highest regard and take pride in being able to call Oman not only a partner, but a friendly, fraternal state. By investing in human capital, embracing innovation and building a future-oriented economy, you have demonstrated how strategic vision can transform a nation and ensure its sustainable prosperity. The Oman Vision 2040 program reflects your strategic course toward building a diversified, competitive and sustainable economy while preserving the country's national identity, values and traditions. As a true leader, a champion of peace and an embodiment of wisdom, you continue to inspire many people around the world and senior policymakers alike," Tokayev said.