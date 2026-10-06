Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Global Market Report 2026 Released Market To Reach $32.5 Billion By 2030 As Hybrid Cloud Adoption Accelerates

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market is experiencing rapid expansion as enterprises modernize data centers, adopt hybrid cloud architectures, and seek more scalable IT environments. The market is projected to grow from $14.9 billion in 2025 to $17.44 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by increased virtualization adoption, rising data center consolidation requirements, expanding enterprise storage needs, and growing demand for scalable infrastructure. Organizations are also implementing HCI solutions to reduce IT operational complexity, streamline infrastructure management, and improve resource utilization across business-critical workloads.

The hyper-converged infrastructure solutions market is forecast to reach $32.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.8%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of hybrid cloud architectures, demand for edge-ready HCI platforms, increased use of automation and orchestration, stronger cybersecurity requirements, and the need for cost-efficient infrastructure modernization.

Major HCI market trends include the broader adoption of software-defined infrastructure, simplified data center consolidation, hybrid cloud enablement, integrated security and compliance capabilities, and automation-driven infrastructure management. These developments are helping enterprises improve scalability, accelerate application deployment, strengthen operational resilience, and manage distributed IT environments more effectively.

Increasing cloud computing adoption is a significant factor driving demand for hyper-converged infrastructure solutions. Digital transformation initiatives are encouraging organizations to migrate workloads to cloud and hybrid environments to achieve greater scalability, cost efficiency, and operational agility. Cloud integration supports HCI deployments through on-demand resources, centralized management, flexible deployment options, and enhanced virtualization capabilities. This allows organizations to accelerate infrastructure provisioning while reducing administrative complexity.

According to Eurostat, 45.2% of European Union enterprises used cloud computing services in 2023, including internet-based software, computing power, and storage. This represented an increase of 4.2 percentage points and highlighted the continued movement toward cloud-enabled enterprise infrastructure. As cloud usage rises, demand for HCI platforms capable of supporting private cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge computing environments is expected to increase.

Technology providers are introducing HCI solutions designed to improve efficiency, scalability, availability, and cost performance. In June 2024, StorMagic Ltd. launched SvHCI, a full-stack hyper-converged infrastructure platform developed for edge locations and small and medium-sized businesses. The solution combines a KVM-based hypervisor, advanced virtual networking, and StorMagic's SvSAN technology.

SvHCI enables organizations to operate applications using two servers while supporting high availability and simplified management. The platform can be deployed on new or existing hardware, helping businesses extend the value of current infrastructure and reduce complexity associated with multiple software layers. StorMagic reported potential cost savings of up to 62% compared with traditional VMware solutions. Its focus on business continuity and distributed deployment makes the platform particularly relevant for remote offices, edge environments, and organizations requiring reliable infrastructure with limited on-site IT resources.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive environment. In November 2023, Broadcom Inc. acquired VMware Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Broadcom's infrastructure technology portfolio through continued investment in VMware Cloud Foundation. It also expands Broadcom's capabilities across application modernization, private and hybrid cloud infrastructure, advanced security, load balancing, and software-defined edge solutions.

North America was the largest region in the hyper-converged infrastructure solutions market in 2025, supported by advanced data center infrastructure, substantial cloud adoption, and ongoing enterprise technology investment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as organizations increase spending on cloud services, edge computing, virtualization, and data center modernization.

The geographic coverage of the HCI solutions market includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid Deployment

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Data Center Consolidation; Virtualization; Backup and Recovery; Cloud Computing; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications; Government; Education; Manufacturing; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Virtualization Software; Management And Orchestration Software; Storage Software; Security And Compliance Software

2) By Hardware: Servers; Storage Devices; Networking Equipment; Integrated Appliances

3) By Services: Deployment Services; Maintenance Services; Consulting Services; Training Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

