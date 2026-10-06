Latin America Existing And Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 Brazil Leads Capacity As Mexico And Chile Drive Colocation Investment
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Excel database provides detailed intelligence on the LATIN AMERICA data center market, covering 277 existing data centers and 93 upcoming facilities. It delivers facility-level information on data center locations, operators, infrastructure, white-floor space, IT load capacity, rack capacity, development pipelines, investment, construction status and colocation pricing.
The database covers Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay. It supports analysis of established and emerging data center markets across the region, including major development clusters in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.
Latin America Data Center Market Highlights
- Brazil leads the regional data center market with more than 825+ MW of existing power capacity. Major operators include Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers and Equinix. Mexico and Chile are developing into leading growth markets, supported by large-scale projects in Queretaro and Santiago. Upcoming power capacity includes significant projects associated with CloudHQ, DATASPOTS, Ascenty (Digital Realty), OpenAI & Sur Energy and Aurea Finvest. The database tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and planned capacity additions during 2026-2031. Market coverage includes existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet, enabling comparisons by country, city, facility, operator and investor.
Colocation Pricing Coverage
The product includes retail and wholesale colocation pricing data for selected Latin American markets. Retail pricing coverage includes Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.). Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis, supporting competitive benchmarking, market entry analysis and commercial planning.
Existing Data Center Information
Each existing facility record includes a market snapshot and detailed location data by region, country and city. The database also provides the facility address, operator or owner name, and data center name, including individual campus or building designations such as Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1.
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Project Information
Upcoming facility records provide an investment snapshot and location details by region, country and city. Coverage includes the investor name, planned white-floor area, expected IT load capacity and estimated investment in $ Million. Where available, project expenditure is segmented across electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure and general construction services.
- Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Business Applications and Target Audience
The Latin America data center market database is designed to support strategic planning, investment assessment, site selection, competitor analysis, capacity benchmarking, pricing analysis and market entry decisions. It enables users to assess operational portfolios, identify future supply, monitor construction activity and evaluate investment opportunities across regional data center markets.
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
By consolidating facility, capacity, pricing, investment and development data into a structured Excel product, the database provides a comprehensive view of the Latin America colocation data center landscape through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 247 Data Centers Ada Infrastructure Adentro Air Link Communications Anacondaweb Angola Cables Antel ARSAT ASAP Telecom Ascenty (Digital Realty) Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom) Aurea Finvest Ava Telecom Axtel Blue NAP Americas Centrilogic Century Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies) Claro ClaroVTR CloudHQ CTEX Cybolt Datalab DATASPOTS DHAmericas DialHost Digicel Group E-Commerce Park EdgeConneX EdgeUno Elea Data Centers EMPATEL SAPEM Entel Entel Equnix Etix Everywhere EVEO Fermaca Networks Fujitsu Caribbean G2K Argentina SA Gigared GlobeNet Telecom Grupo Gtd Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center) HostDime HostName IFX Networks InterNexa IPLAN IPXON Networks KIO Networks Kyndryl Latechco Layer 9 Data Centers Link Telecom Locaweb MDC Data Center Megatelecom MetroCarrier Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP) National Computer Center Navegalo Neogrid (TecPar) Netglobalis NextStream (Nabiax) NGX Networks Novvacore ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) OneX Data Center OpenAI & Sur Energy Optical Networks PowerHost Provincia NET Prumo Logistica Quantico Data Center Qxygen S&A Consultores Asociados SBA Communications (Matrix) Scala Data Centers Sencinet Serveris Sky Online Soluti SONDA Supernova and Mapa Investimentos Surfix Data Center SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A. Takoda (TIVIT) TECfusions Tecto Data Centers (V.tal) Telecentro Empresas Telecom Argentina Telecom Italia Sparkle Telmex (Triara) Tigo Business UFINET Unifique Vivo (Telefonica Brasil) Win Empresas WireNet
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