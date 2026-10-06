Latin America Existing And Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 Brazil Leads Capacity As Mexico And Chile Drive Colocation Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brazil leads Latin America's data center landscape, while Mexico and Chile emerge as growth hubs driven by major operators and large-scale developments.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Excel database provides detailed intelligence on the LATIN AMERICA data center market, covering 277 existing data centers and 93 upcoming facilities. It delivers facility-level information on data center locations, operators, infrastructure, white-floor space, IT load capacity, rack capacity, development pipelines, investment, construction status and colocation pricing.

The database covers Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay. It supports analysis of established and emerging data center markets across the region, including major development clusters in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

Latin America Data Center Market Highlights



Brazil leads the regional data center market with more than 825+ MW of existing power capacity. Major operators include Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers and Equinix.

Mexico and Chile are developing into leading growth markets, supported by large-scale projects in Queretaro and Santiago.

Upcoming power capacity includes significant projects associated with CloudHQ, DATASPOTS, Ascenty (Digital Realty), OpenAI & Sur Energy and Aurea Finvest.

The database tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and planned capacity additions during 2026-2031. Market coverage includes existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet, enabling comparisons by country, city, facility, operator and investor.

Colocation Pricing Coverage

The product includes retail and wholesale colocation pricing data for selected Latin American markets. Retail pricing coverage includes Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.). Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis, supporting competitive benchmarking, market entry analysis and commercial planning.

Existing Data Center Information

Each existing facility record includes a market snapshot and detailed location data by region, country and city. The database also provides the facility address, operator or owner name, and data center name, including individual campus or building designations such as Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1.



Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Project Information

Upcoming facility records provide an investment snapshot and location details by region, country and city. Coverage includes the investor name, planned white-floor area, expected IT load capacity and estimated investment in $ Million. Where available, project expenditure is segmented across electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure and general construction services.



Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Business Applications and Target Audience

The Latin America data center market database is designed to support strategic planning, investment assessment, site selection, competitor analysis, capacity benchmarking, pricing analysis and market entry decisions. It enables users to assess operational portfolios, identify future supply, monitor construction activity and evaluate investment opportunities across regional data center markets.



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

By consolidating facility, capacity, pricing, investment and development data into a structured Excel product, the database provides a comprehensive view of the Latin America colocation data center landscape through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Adentro

Air Link Communications

Anacondaweb

Angola Cables

Antel

ARSAT

ASAP Telecom

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)

Aurea Finvest

Ava Telecom

Axtel

Blue NAP Americas

Centrilogic

Century

Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)

Claro

ClaroVTR

CloudHQ

CTEX

Cybolt

Datalab

DATASPOTS

DHAmericas

DialHost

Digicel Group

E-Commerce Park

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Elea Data Centers

EMPATEL SAPEM

Entel

Entel

Equnix

Etix Everywhere

EVEO

Fermaca Networks

Fujitsu Caribbean

G2K Argentina SA

Gigared

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)

HostDime

HostName

IFX Networks

InterNexa

IPLAN

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Kyndryl

Latechco

Layer 9 Data Centers

Link Telecom

Locaweb

MDC Data Center

Megatelecom

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

National Computer Center

Navegalo

Neogrid (TecPar)

Netglobalis

NextStream (Nabiax)

NGX Networks

Novvacore

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

OpenAI & Sur Energy

Optical Networks

PowerHost

Provincia NET

Prumo Logistica

Quantico Data Center

Qxygen

S&A Consultores Asociados

SBA Communications (Matrix)

Scala Data Centers

Sencinet

Serveris

Sky Online

Soluti

SONDA

Supernova and Mapa Investimentos

Surfix Data Center

SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.

Takoda (TIVIT)

TECfusions

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

Telecentro Empresas

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telmex (Triara)

Tigo Business

UFINET

Unifique

Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

Win Empresas WireNet

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