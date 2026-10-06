Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2026-2035 Outsourcing Drives 7.00% CAGR As Market Reaches USD 108.31 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsourcing, CRO consolidation and AI-enabled integrated services help cut costs, accelerate drug development and capture oncology and Asia-Pacific opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Size - Share Outlook, Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market to Reach USD 108.31 Billion by 2035

The global contract research organisation (CRO) services market was valued at USD 55.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 108.31 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.00% during 2026-2035. Market growth is being supported by increased outsourcing among pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies seeking to reduce costs, accelerate development timelines, manage complex studies, and strengthen regulatory compliance.

Key Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Insights



The clinical services segment accounted for nearly 75% of the market during the historical period.

Oncology is expected to lead the market by therapeutic indication through 2035.

Asia Pacific represented approximately 46% of historical revenue and remained the largest regional market in 2025. Rising research and development investment, increasingly complex clinical trials, and demand for integrated service models are creating new growth opportunities.

Market Growth Drivers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing clinical trials, regulatory consulting, data management, biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, site monitoring, medical writing, and other research activities. This approach provides access to specialized expertise and scalable infrastructure while helping sponsors improve operational efficiency and maintain quality standards throughout the development process.

The growing burden of chronic and life-threatening diseases is also increasing demand for clinical research. According to the Global Initiative for Asthma, asthma affects more than 260 million people and causes over 450,000 deaths annually worldwide. The need for new respiratory treatments is expected to generate additional demand for trial design, patient recruitment, data analysis, safety monitoring, and regulatory support.

Oncology will remain a major source of CRO services market growth. The World Health Organization projects more than 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, a 77% increase from 2022. Expanding oncology pipelines, biomarker-led studies, precision medicine programs, and complex trial protocols are strengthening demand for specialized clinical development capabilities.

Strategic Consolidation and Integrated Services

Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are reshaping the competitive environment as CROs expand their geographic coverage and end-to-end service portfolios. In November 2025, P95 and Julius Clinical merged to establish a science-led CRO with more than 500 professionals across 25+ countries. The combined organization integrates clinical trial expertise with real-world evidence capabilities, improving its ability to support complex international studies.

Technology investment is another important contract research organisation services market trend. CROs are adopting AI-driven platforms, advanced analytics, decentralized study tools, and real-time data systems to improve trial execution and decision-making. In September 2025, ACL Digital acquired Symbiance to expand its AI-driven clinical research capabilities, highlighting the growing strategic importance of technology-enabled services.

Market Segmentation

By service type, the market includes drug discovery, preclinical, clinical, data analysis & reporting, clinical data monitoring, project management, consulting services, and others. Clinical services hold the leading share as sponsors outsource increasingly complex study activities across multiple development phases.

By therapeutic indication, the market covers oncology, cardiovascular, central nervous system (CNS), dermatology, respiratory, and other disease areas. Oncology is projected to lead because of high research investment, expanding treatment pipelines, and the specialized requirements associated with cancer trials.

Key end-users include academic & research institutes, biotech companies, medical device companies, and other organizations. Regional coverage comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to retain its leading position in the global CRO services market. Its growth is supported by cost-effective clinical trials, large and diverse patient populations, expanding pharmaceutical research, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks. North America and Europe also remain important markets due to substantial research spending, mature life sciences industries, and strong demand for outsourced development services.

Competitive Landscape

Australian Healthcare Solutions provides medical device clinical trial consultancy, field clinical support, regulatory guidance, and reimbursement assistance. Its capabilities support medtech companies across product development, approval, and commercialization.

Avance Clinical is an Australia-based CRO offering full-service support across early and late-phase clinical development. Its ClinicReady platform and Phase I trial capabilities help biotechnology companies improve regulatory readiness and accelerate study timelines.

Charles River Laboratories delivers preclinical safety assessment, integrated toxicology, IND-enabling studies, pathology, and bioanalytical support. Its advanced platforms and real-time data capabilities assist sponsors with regulatory compliance and therapeutic development.

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., LTD is a Japan-based provider of CRO, site management, and contract development and manufacturing services. Its integrated model supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across clinical development and market entry.

Other prominent participants include George Clinical, HCL Technologies Limited, ICON plc, Medpace Inc., Novotech, Parexel International, SGS SA, and Syneos Health. Competition is expected to intensify as leading CROs pursue partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and technology investment to address unmet needs and deliver scalable, end-to-end research services.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Overview

3.1 Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Landscape

5.1 Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Service Type

5.2.2 Analysis by End-user

6 Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Market by Service Type

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Drug Discovery

7.1.3 Preclinical

7.1.4 Clinical

7.1.5 Data Analysis & Reporting

7.1.6 Clinical Data Monitoring

7.1.7 Project Management

7.1.8 Consulting Services

7.1.9 Others

7.2 Market by Therapeutic Indication

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Oncology

7.2.3 Cardiovascular

7.2.4 Central Nervous System (CNS)

7.2.5 Dermatology

7.2.6 Respiratory

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Market by End-user

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes

7.3.3 Biotech Companies

7.3.4 Medical Device Companies

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Market by Region

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 North America

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.5 Latin America

7.4.6 Middle East and Africa

8 Regional Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market Analysis (2019-2035)

8.1 Regional Analysis Framework

8.1.1 Market by Service Type

8.1.2 Market by Therapeutic Indication

8.1.3 Market by End-user

8.1.4 Market by Country

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States of America

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Others

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 ASEAN

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Others

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Mexico

8.5.4 Others

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 United Arab Emirates

8.6.3 Nigeria

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Others

9 Regulatory Framework

9.1 Regulatory Overview

9.2 US FDA

9.3 EU EMA

9.4 INDIA CDSCO

9.5 JAPAN PMDA

9.6 Others

10 Strategic Initiatives

10.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

10.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership and Collaborations

10.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

10.4 Analysis by Leading Players

10.5 Analysis by Geography

10.6 Analysis by Merger & Acquisitions

11 Supplier Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

11.1.1 Global

11.1.2 North America

11.1.3 Europe

11.1.4 Asia Pacific

11.1.5 Others

11.2 Company Profile Coverage

11.2.1 Financial Analysis

11.2.2 Product Portfolio

11.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.2.4 Company News & Development

11.2.5 Certifications

11.3 Companies Profiled

11.3.1 Australian Healthcare Solutions

11.3.2 Avance Clinical

11.3.3 Charles River Laboratories

11.3.4 CMIC HOLDINGS Co., LTD

11.3.5 George Clinical

11.3.6 HCL Technologies Limited

11.3.7 ICON plc

11.3.8 Medpace Inc.

11.3.9 Novotech

11.3.10 Parexel International

11.3.11 SGS SA

11.3.12 Syneos Health

12 Global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) Services Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Potential Distributors

12.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

13 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

Companies Featured



Australian Healthcare Solutions

Avance Clinical

Charles River Laboratories CMIC HOLDINGS Co., LTD

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