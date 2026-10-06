Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 4.2 Billion As Automation, Infrastructure, And Recycling Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on energy-efficient automation, mobile recycling systems, infrastructure demand, and precision equipment for Italy's marble and limestone sector.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 5.2% from 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by Italy's world-leading natural stone industry, continued infrastructure investment, rising construction materials production, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient and automated processing technologies.

Italy's established marble, granite, and limestone industries remain central to equipment demand. Marble extraction and processing in Carrara, granite quarrying in Sardinia, and limestone operations across Apulia and Sicily require advanced crushing, grinding, screening, classification, cutting, and finishing systems. Italy extracts approximately 9 million tonnes of natural stone annually from more than 2,000 active quarry sites, reinforcing demand for high-performance machinery that improves precision, productivity, and material yield.

Public investment is also strengthening the outlook for the Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan allocates EUR 191.5 billion to infrastructure, digitisation, industrial modernisation, and the green transition. Increased construction activity associated with these programmes is expected to support demand for aggregates, cement, recycled construction materials, and the equipment required to process them.

Construction and demolition waste recycling represents another important growth opportunity. EU Circular Economy Action Plan requirements and greater use of recycled aggregates in public procurement are encouraging investment in mobile crushing and screening systems. These machines enable contractors and recycling operators to process demolished concrete and masonry for reuse in infrastructure and building applications.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Northern Italy accounted for approximately 42% of national market revenue in 2025. Its leadership reflects the concentration of mineral processing equipment manufacturers in Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, along with major construction aggregates and industrial minerals operations near the Alpine foothills.

Crushing Equipment held the largest share by equipment type. Jaw crushers, impact crushers, cone crushers, and vertical shaft impactors are widely deployed across quarrying, construction aggregates, cement production, natural stone processing, and recycling operations.

Marble and Limestone represented the leading mineral segment, supported by Italy's international position in premium natural stone extraction, processing, and exports.

Demand for Italian-made mineral processing machinery continues to grow across international mining, quarrying, construction, and recycling markets. Automation, digital monitoring, lower energy consumption, and improved material recovery are becoming increasingly important purchasing criteria as operators pursue productivity and decarbonisation targets.

Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 2.8 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 4.2 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 5.2%

Leading Regional Market: Northern Italy at approximately 42%

Leading Equipment Segment: Crushing Equipment Leading Mineral Segment: Marble and Limestone

The competitive landscape benefits from Italy's strong industrial engineering base, particularly within the Po Valley manufacturing districts. Domestic suppliers serve Italian quarrying and processing companies while exporting specialised systems to global customers. Their capabilities in precision engineering, customised plant design, mobile equipment, and integrated automation strengthen Italy's position in the international mineral processing machinery industry.

Through 2035, market expansion will be shaped by infrastructure development, natural stone equipment modernisation, recycled aggregate production, and the replacement of older machinery with more efficient systems. Fixed quarry operations are expected to invest in high-throughput crushing and classification capacity, while contractors and recycling companies increasingly adopt flexible mobile solutions. Together, these trends are positioning the Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market for sustained growth across natural stone, aggregates, cement, industrial minerals, and construction waste recycling applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Europe Mineral Processing Equipment Market Analysis

Europe Key Industry Highlights

Europe Mineral Processing Equipment Historical Market (2018-2025)

Europe Mineral Processing Equipment Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market Analysis

Italy Key Industry Highlights

Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Historical Market (2018-2025) Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type



Crushing Equipment

Grinding Equipment

Screening & Classification Equipment

Separation Equipment

Others

Historical Trend by Equipment Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Equipment Type (2026-2033)

Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Application



Mining

Construction Materials

Recycling

Cement Production

Others

Historical Trend by Application (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Application (2026-2033)

Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Mineral Type



Marble & Limestone

Granite

Iron Ore

Others

Historical Trend by Mineral Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Mineral Type (2026-2033)

Italy Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Region



Northern Italy

Central Italy

Southern Italy

Islands

Historical Trend by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Region (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Italy Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Metso Corporation



Sandvik AB



FLSmidth & Co. A/S



Thyssenkrupp AG



Haver & Boecker OHG



Comec S.r.l.



Binder+Co AG



IMT (Industria Macchine Trasformazione)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Metso Corporation

Sandvik AB

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Thyssenkrupp AG

Haver & Boecker OHG

Comec S.r.l.

Binder+Co AG IMT (Industria Macchine Trasformazione)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900