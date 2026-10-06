Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size And Share - Growth Forecast, 2026-2035 Vision 2040 Mining Investment Drives 6.9% CAGR Toward USD 485 Million
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Oman mineral processing equipment market was valued at USD 285 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 485 Million by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6.9% from 2026-2035, supported by Oman Vision 2040, mining sector diversification, mineral beneficiation investments, and the continued development of chromite, copper, limestone, and gypsum projects.
Government efforts to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons are strengthening Oman's mining industry and creating new opportunities for mineral processing equipment manufacturers, suppliers, engineering companies, and service providers. The development of domestic mineral resources is increasing demand for reliable equipment that can improve processing capacity, recovery rates, operational efficiency, and product quality.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 285 Million Projected market size in 2035: USD 485 Million Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 6.9% Leading equipment segment in 2025: Crushers Crushers segment share in 2025: 32.5% Notable growth opportunity by mineral type: Chromite
Crushers Lead Equipment Demand
By equipment type, the crushers segment accounted for 32.5% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading category. Demand is being sustained by the need to reduce mined material to suitable sizes for subsequent processing, beneficiation, and industrial use. As mining companies expand production and upgrade existing facilities, investment in efficient and durable crushing systems is expected to remain steady throughout the forecast period.
Opportunities also extend across the wider mineral processing value chain, including screening, grinding, separation, classification, conveying, and related plant services. Market participants are focusing on equipment performance, maintenance efficiency, automation, and integrated processing solutions to address the operational requirements of both established mines and emerging projects.
Chromite Processing Presents Notable Growth Potential
By mineral type, chromite is expected to record a notable CAGR through 2035. Oman possesses established chromite resources, and continued exploration and mine development are expected to support demand for specialized processing and beneficiation infrastructure. Copper mining expansion is also contributing to the market outlook as new and existing projects require equipment capable of supporting higher throughput and consistent mineral recovery.
Limestone and gypsum processing represents another important source of demand. Both minerals are closely linked to construction materials and industrial production, encouraging investment in processing plants that can serve domestic requirements and potential export markets. Ongoing construction activity, infrastructure development, and industrial diversification are expected to reinforce equipment procurement across these applications.
Investment and Technology Shape the Competitive Landscape
Industry stakeholders are increasing their focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships. Suppliers that provide dependable equipment, technical support, spare parts, maintenance services, and plant optimization capabilities are positioned to benefit from Oman's expanding mining ecosystem. Regulatory developments and evolving customer expectations are also encouraging the adoption of technologies that improve productivity while supporting responsible resource development.
As a country-specific market, Oman represented 100% of the reported revenue in 2025. Its long-term growth prospects remain closely connected to the implementation of Oman Vision 2040 and the successful advancement of mining and mineral beneficiation projects. With investment expanding across chromite, copper, limestone, and gypsum processing, the Oman mineral processing equipment market is expected to offer sustained opportunities through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profile Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type
- Crushers and Mills Feeders Conveyors Drills and Breakers Others Trend Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Mineral Type
- Copper Chromite Nickel Gold Others Trend Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market by End-User
- Mining Companies Secondary Metal Processors Industrial Processors Others Trend Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Region
- Muscat Salalah Others Trend Analysis
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Oman Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Metso Outotec (Finland) Sandvik Group (Sweden) Weir Group (UK) FLSmidth (Denmark) Cone Crusher (China) Maruti Heavy Equipments (India) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- Metso Outotec (Finland) Sandvik Group (Sweden) Weir Group (UK) FLSmidth (Denmark) Cone Crusher (China) Maruti Heavy Equipments (India)
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