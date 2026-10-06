Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size And Share - Growth Forecast, 2026-2035 Vision 2040 Mining Investment Drives 6.9% CAGR Toward USD 485 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oman Vision 2040, expanding chromite and copper mining, and rising limestone and gypsum processing are driving demand for crushers and beneficiation equipment.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oman mineral processing equipment market was valued at USD 285 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 485 Million by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 6.9% from 2026-2035, supported by Oman Vision 2040, mining sector diversification, mineral beneficiation investments, and the continued development of chromite, copper, limestone, and gypsum projects.

Government efforts to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons are strengthening Oman's mining industry and creating new opportunities for mineral processing equipment manufacturers, suppliers, engineering companies, and service providers. The development of domestic mineral resources is increasing demand for reliable equipment that can improve processing capacity, recovery rates, operational efficiency, and product quality.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 285 Million

Projected market size in 2035: USD 485 Million

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 6.9%

Leading equipment segment in 2025: Crushers

Crushers segment share in 2025: 32.5% Notable growth opportunity by mineral type: Chromite

Crushers Lead Equipment Demand

By equipment type, the crushers segment accounted for 32.5% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading category. Demand is being sustained by the need to reduce mined material to suitable sizes for subsequent processing, beneficiation, and industrial use. As mining companies expand production and upgrade existing facilities, investment in efficient and durable crushing systems is expected to remain steady throughout the forecast period.

Opportunities also extend across the wider mineral processing value chain, including screening, grinding, separation, classification, conveying, and related plant services. Market participants are focusing on equipment performance, maintenance efficiency, automation, and integrated processing solutions to address the operational requirements of both established mines and emerging projects.

Chromite Processing Presents Notable Growth Potential

By mineral type, chromite is expected to record a notable CAGR through 2035. Oman possesses established chromite resources, and continued exploration and mine development are expected to support demand for specialized processing and beneficiation infrastructure. Copper mining expansion is also contributing to the market outlook as new and existing projects require equipment capable of supporting higher throughput and consistent mineral recovery.

Limestone and gypsum processing represents another important source of demand. Both minerals are closely linked to construction materials and industrial production, encouraging investment in processing plants that can serve domestic requirements and potential export markets. Ongoing construction activity, infrastructure development, and industrial diversification are expected to reinforce equipment procurement across these applications.

Investment and Technology Shape the Competitive Landscape

Industry stakeholders are increasing their focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships. Suppliers that provide dependable equipment, technical support, spare parts, maintenance services, and plant optimization capabilities are positioned to benefit from Oman's expanding mining ecosystem. Regulatory developments and evolving customer expectations are also encouraging the adoption of technologies that improve productivity while supporting responsible resource development.

As a country-specific market, Oman represented 100% of the reported revenue in 2025. Its long-term growth prospects remain closely connected to the implementation of Oman Vision 2040 and the successful advancement of mining and mineral beneficiation projects. With investment expanding across chromite, copper, limestone, and gypsum processing, the Oman mineral processing equipment market is expected to offer sustained opportunities through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profile

Business Climate

Middle East and Africa Mineral Processing Equipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type



Crushers and Mills

Feeders

Conveyors

Drills and Breakers

Others

Trend Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Mineral Type



Copper

Chromite

Nickel

Gold

Others

Trend Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market by End-User



Mining Companies

Secondary Metal Processors

Industrial Processors

Others

Trend Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Oman Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Region



Muscat

Salalah

Others

Trend Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Oman Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Metso Outotec (Finland)



Sandvik Group (Sweden)



Weir Group (UK)



FLSmidth (Denmark)



Cone Crusher (China)



Maruti Heavy Equipments (India)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Metso Outotec (Finland)

Sandvik Group (Sweden)

Weir Group (UK)

FLSmidth (Denmark)

Cone Crusher (China) Maruti Heavy Equipments (India)

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