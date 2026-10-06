Ingenovis Health CIO Jan Ross Named To SIA's 2026 Global Power 150 Women In Staffing

Jan Ross

The prestigious recognition spotlights the staffing industry's most influential women.

- Benjamin Mirtes, CEO of Ingenovis Health. CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ingenovis Health, an integrated healthcare talent ecosystem, today announced that Jan Ross, Chief Information and Security Officer, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts ' 2026 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list.The annual list recognizes senior leaders and executives whose strategic vision and decisive actions are making a measurable impact on their organizations and the staffing industry at large. It is a contemporary look at the most influential women in staffing.Ross leads Ingenovis Health's technology strategy and operations, supporting the company's family of specialized healthcare staffing brands and its mission to connect nurses, physicians and allied health professionals with opportunities where they are needed most. Since joining Ingenovis in 2023, Ross has advanced the implementation of consolidated systems, enhanced service delivery for clients and clinicians, and helped develop a shared-services technology team that supports the broader organization. She was promoted to Chief Information and Security Officer in February 2025.“Jan is an exceptional leader whose technical expertise and commitment to continuous improvement have strengthened every part of our company,” said Benjamin Mirtes, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenovis Health.“She understands that technology has its greatest impact when it enables more effective work, creates better experiences for our clients and healthcare professionals, and helps the organization adapt to the changing needs of the market. This recognition from SIA reflects the big influence Jan has had on our company and our industry partnerships.”In her role, Ross leads efforts to build secure, scalable and integrated technology environments that support Ingenovis' eight-brand healthcare talent ecosystem. Her work helps enable more efficient operations, stronger data and security protocols, and a more consistent experience for the healthcare organizations and professionals Ingenovis serves.“I am honored to be included among the leaders recognized in SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing,” said Ross.“The staffing industry is evolving quickly, and technology must evolve with it in a responsible way. Security and improving the experience for end users is pivotal. I am so proud to work alongside my team at Ingenovis who are committed to building smarter, more connected solutions that help the healthcare organizations and professionals we serve”SIA will publish the 2026 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list in the November/December issue of Staffing Industry Review.About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an integrated healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers customized workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands-including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon-as well as its workforce solutions brand, Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO), Ingenovis provides purpose-driven workforce solutions across the United States. Learn more at .

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Ingenovis Health CIO Jan Ross Named to SIA's 2026 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing News Provided By Pushkin PR October 06, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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