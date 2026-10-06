NCW Seeks Report From Kerala Police Over Kochi Gangrape Within 7 Days

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The dignity, bodily autonomy, privacy and safety of every woman must be protected without compromise, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Tuesday, seeking a report from Kerala Police within seven days over the alleged drugging and gang rape of a woman in Kerala's Kochi.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to the Kerala Director General of Police Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, seeking a fair, comprehensive and time-bound investigation, identification of all persons involved and strict action under applicable provisions of law, an official statement said.

An Action Taken Report has been sought within seven days, it said.

The NCW took note of a deeply disturbing media report regarding the alleged drugging and gang rape of a woman at Kalamassery in Kochi after she was reportedly lured on the promise of a job as a spa manager.

The incident allegedly took place on October 2 and visuals of the alleged assault were reportedly recorded, the statement said.

The Commission has also called for investigation into the alleged job offer, preservation and forensic examination of digital evidence, identification of persons responsible for recording or circulating the alleged visuals, the statement added.

Rahatkar also recommended an examination of any wider organised modus operandi targeting women through fraudulent employment offers.

The Commission has also sought continued medical and psychological care, legal aid, victim-support services and protection for the survivor.

The dignity, bodily autonomy, privacy and safety of every woman must be protected without compromise, Rahatkar said.

Earlier last month, the Commission took taken suo motu cognisance of the reported gruesome murder of a woman and a child in Attappadi in Kerala's Palakkad district and sought a report from the state police.

The severed and decomposed body parts of the victims were reportedly found stuffed in sacks and abandoned on the banks of the Bhavani river, as per a media report.

The NCW Chairperson has written to the Kerala Director General of Police, seeking immediate apprehension of the suspect, identification of all possible accomplices, a thorough and impartial investigation, and preservation of forensic evidence, an official statement said.

Necessary assistance and support to the victims' families during the identification and legal process have also been sought, it added.