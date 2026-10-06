Rivaba Jadeja Hails PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service, Says Gujarat Emerging As Growth Model For India

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Oct 6 (IANS) Gujarat Minister Rivaba Jadeja on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service and governance, saying Gujarat was on a path to becoming a model of growth and development for the entire country.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Rajkot, where around 1,500 students created a 40,000-square-foot map of India as part of celebrations marking PM Modi's completion of 25 years in governance.

The event, organised under the theme 'Seva Ke Rang, Rashtra Ke Sang', also sought to highlight the Prime Minister's leadership and what the organisers described as the Gujarat model of development.

Extending her greetings to PM Modi on behalf of the people of Gujarat, Jadeja said the 25-year journey represented a period of service, good governance and dedication.

She added that PM Modi's leadership had provided direction and guidance to Gujarat as well as the country.

"On behalf of the people of Gujarat, I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and convey my best wishes to him. As we mark 25 years of service, good governance and dedication, we are witnessing the direction and guidance that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided to Gujarat and the nation," she said.

Jadeja noted that India had been at the forefront of developments at the international level and cited areas, including the economy, the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, growth of micro, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure, entrepreneurship and women's empowerment.

"We live in such an era in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new milestone for growth and development. Today, Gujarat is an example of a growth engine for India," she said.

Referring to PM Modi's tenure as both Gujarat Chief Minister and country's Prime Minister, Jadeja said he had worked for the development of the state as well as the country.

She said Gujarat was continuing on a path of growth and development.

The Minister also spoke about the significance of the Rajkot event, describing the 'Human Rangoli' created by students as part of the celebrations.

She said she had the opportunity to witness the event and thanked the administration and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for organising it and inviting her.

Jadeja added that the initiative was aimed at connecting the younger generation with the country's ethos and encouraging their participation in nation-building.

She also referred to the 'Satya-Dhara' project, through which the culture of Rajkot and the Saurashtra region was showcased.

She said the events highlighting diversity and unity would help connect students with the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

"I hope that their (students') contribution is also counted in our motto of nation-building," she added.

Jadeja also congratulated PM Modi on behalf of the people of Saurashtra for completing 25 years in public service and expressed her best wishes for his continued contribution to the country.