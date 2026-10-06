BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Rahul Gandhi For Spreading Anarchy

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA Bloc MPs' protest in Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing him of trying to“spread anarchy” and disrespecting constitutional institutions. Prasad's remarks came amid the INDIA Bloc MPs' protest over the SIR exercise and their demands concerning the electoral roll revision. The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi was attempting to create unrest while questioning the functioning of constitutional institutions.“They want to spread anarchy in the country. Rahul Gandhi is sitting in one of Delhi's most sensitive areas, fomenting anarchy,” Prasad said.

BJP alleges demand for return to ballot papers

The BJP leader also alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders were demanding a return to ballot papers because they could not win elections using electronic voting technology.“The bottom line is very clear: Rahul Gandhi, his party president, and others are demanding a return to ballot papers. This implies that since they cannot win elections using honest technology, they want to win through booth capturing,” Prasad alleged.

He further alleged that such a system could prevent Dalits and poor voters in rural areas from exercising their franchise.“They want to prevent Dalits and the poor in villages from voting, perhaps by throwing ink into ballot boxes and then securing a victory. This has been their strategy for years. We condemn this,” he said.

'SIR process legally valid'

Prasad also defended the SIR exercise, referring to Supreme Court proceedings cited by him and alleging that the process had been upheld as legally valid.“You, along with several other parties, approached the Supreme Court. In its verdict on May 26, the Supreme Court explained in detail that the SIR process is legally valid. Action was taken accordingly,” he said.

He also referred to electoral results in several states while questioning the opposition's objections to the revision exercise.“Your own Home Minister in Kerala admitted that it was because of the SIR process that you were able to defeat the CPM. You lost in Bengal, winning only two seats. You lost in Bihar, winning only two seats. You lost in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. So, what exactly do you want?” Prasad said.

'Rahul Gandhi an anarchist who disrespects institutions'

The BJP MP accused the opposition of disrespecting the people's mandate by seeking cancellation of elections in which voters had already chosen their representatives.“You are disrespecting the public mandate. You are asking for the cancellation of elections where the people have voted for a winner,” he said.

Prasad further accused Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly questioning institutions, including the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.“Rahul Gandhi does not respect any institution, be it the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, the Army, or any other institution,” he said.

Raising the issue of electoral rolls, Prasad questioned whether names of deceased persons should remain on voter lists.“Should the dead be allowed to vote?” he asked.

The BJP MP also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his previous remarks concerning the Army Chief and alleged that the Congress leader had made disparaging statements against the military in the past.“I strongly condemn this entire conduct of Rahul Gandhi. He seeks anarchy,” Prasad said.

He also condemned what he described as allegations made by Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.“He has made disparaging remarks about the Army Chief in the past, and today, the utterly shameless allegations he has levelled against the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and Mohan Bhagwat ji are things we condemn in the strongest possible terms,” Prasad said.

Calling Rahul Gandhi“an anarchist” and“irresponsible”, Prasad said the Congress leader's conduct would not find public acceptance.“Rahul Gandhi is an anarchist; he is irresponsible. The people of this country will never elect you given this conduct of yours; rest assured of that. We condemn this vehemently,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)