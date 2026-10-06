MP Muslim Body Asks Youth To Avoid Garba Events For Reels And Views

Appeal to Protect Community's Reputation

Ahead of the Navratri festival, the Madhya Pradesh Muslim Tyohar Committee has appealed to Muslim youth and students to refrain from attending Garba events merely for reels, likes and views, saying that an individual's actions could affect the reputation of the entire community.

Committee state president Zeeshan Rehman said the appeal was specifically aimed at discouraging Muslim youth from participating in Garba events, stating it was not their religious festivals or programmes.“The Madhya Pradesh Muslim Tyohar Committee has appealed to Muslim youth and students not to go to Garba events for reels and views because this is not our festival. This is not our programme. The reason behind this is that the community gets defamed. One person does something wrong, but the entire community has to bear the consequences,” Rehman said.

Official Communication and Further Advice

The committee has also written to concerned administrative and Madhya Pradesh government officials, requesting them to ensure that its appeal reaches universities, colleges, technical and medical institutions and hostels before October 11.

The committee appealed to Muslim youth to respect the faith and traditions of all religions, follow local rules and laws, and stay away from disputes, confrontations, provocation and inappropriate reactions. They have also been advised to avoid unnecessarily participating in religious events merely for reels, likes and views.

Countering Political Targeting

Rehman further stressed that the appeal was made due to repeated political targeting of Muslims over their alleged participation in Garba events.“You have seen that politicians always target Muslims over the issue that Muslims go to Garba events while hiding their identity. That is why I have appealed to Muslims and youth not to go to any Garba event for reels and views. There is no other reason. People, in an attempt to advance their political interests, make such statements with the intention of defaming Muslims, alleging that Muslims go there to cause religious incitement or to carry out 'love jihad' and make similar allegations,” Rehman said.

Clarification on Committee's Stance

Clarifying its position, the committee said that the appeal was not against any religion or Garba celebrations, but was aimed at encouraging responsible behaviour, religious decorum, adherence to the law and social harmony.

Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, will begin on October 11 this year. During the festival, Garba and Dandiya events are organised at various places across the state, attracting large numbers of devotees and participants. (ANI)

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