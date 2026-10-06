'Boyfriend For Rent' This Durga Puja? Viral Poster Lists Prices For Dates, Hugs And More

Social media platforms often see the weirdest ads going viral. Right now, a strange poster called 'BF For Rent' has caught the attention of netizens. People are sharing this poster as a Durga Puja special. The poster lists separate rates for everything, from spending time with a boyfriend to other specific perks. The poster even shares the guy's details like his height, weight, beard, glasses, and the languages he speaks.

The viral poster mentions a rate of ₹3,999 to spend time on a bike. You have to pay ₹5,999 for a car date. The poster clarifies that the car option includes a car and a female driver. You even have to pay a separate fee just to hold hands while walking. The poster prices this service at ₹2,999.

The poster gets even more interesting when you look at the rates for friendly gestures. The poster lists a hug for ₹499, a forehead kiss for ₹399, and a lip kiss for ₹599. The poster also mentions a separate charge if you want to shoot reels together.

This poster with the 'BF For Rent' title is currently making huge waves across social media. The creator designed the poster like a special Durga Puja offer. The poster does not give clear details about whether this service is actually real. Some users think this is just a funny viral ad or social media content. Other users are simply shocked after seeing the rate card.

Overall, this unique 'BF For Rent' poster has sparked a massive discussion online. People are curious to know the person behind this poster. Everyone wants to find out if this is a genuine service or just a prank post created for viral content.