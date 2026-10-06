Shavkat Mirziyoyev, FAO Chief Advance Agricultural Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) agreed to deepen cooperation on food security and agricultural development as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Qu is visiting Uzbekistan to attend an international conference marking World Cotton Day and the Second International Forum on the Development of Agrifood Systems of Landlocked Developing Countries.

The two sides reviewed the results of their practical cooperation in recent years. The sides reviewed the implementation of a new five-year partnership program and the development of further joint initiatives. Currently, 27 joint projects are in the active implementation phase.

Uzbekistan has also been elected for the first time to the FAO Council for 2028–2029, while an Agro-Innovation Hub for landlocked developing countries is scheduled to open in Tashkent on Oct. 7.

The sides placed particular attention on implementing the new cooperation program and developing a pipeline of joint projects, including initiatives focused on digitalization and artificial intelligence in agriculture, climate financing, knowledge exchange and specialist training.

“Special attention was paid to the effective implementation of the new cooperation program and the development of a promising package of joint projects,” the Uzbek president's office said.

During the meeting, Qu presented Mirziyoyev with FAO's highest distinction, the Agricola Medal, in recognition of his initiatives and achievements in food security and the development of agriculture and water management.

Established by FAO in 1977, the Agricola Medal is awarded to individuals recognized for their commitment and practical contributions to global goals, including the eradication of hunger and strengthening food security.