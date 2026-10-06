Azerbaijan, U.S. Discuss Prospects For Bilateral Relations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Aryeh Lightstone, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Special Representative for Peacekeeping Missions, on October 6 to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as on regional issues.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of the historic summit held on August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., in the context of elevating Azerbaijan-US relations to the level of a strategic partnership. It was emphasized that, following the agreements reached in Washington, bilateral ties have been developing rapidly across various areas, which is a source of satisfaction.

In this context, the importance of the Charter of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States, signed on February 10, 2026, was emphasized in terms of further strengthening the institutional foundations of bilateral relations and identifying new areas of cooperation. The meeting reviewed the activities of the working groups established under the Charter and the work done to identify specific projects and roadmaps for the coming period.

Issues related to expanding Azerbaijani-American economic and energy cooperation were discussed. In this context, the contribution of agreements reached in the energy, investment, high-tech, and other sectors during Baku Energy Week and the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum to strengthening the economic foundations of the bilateral strategic partnership was noted.

Information was provided on infrastructure projects being implemented by Azerbaijan to develop the region's energy, transportation, and logistics potential, expand the Middle Corridor, attract investment, and strengthen regional ties.

Meanwhile, in the course of the meeting, it was emphasized that the TRIPP project will make a significant contribution to the development of transportation and economic ties in the region by ensuring unimpeded connectivity between the territory of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and by creating broader regional transit opportunities.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the U.S. side on the steps taken by Azerbaijan to advance the peace agenda, implement the agreements reached, open regional transport routes, and the work done to strengthen lasting peace and stability in the region.

The parties emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to further develop the Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership in all areas of mutual interest and to enrich the agreements reached with practical results.