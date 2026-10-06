T-Cell Malignancies (CTCL And PTCL) - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 Market To Reach USD 3.17 Billion As Targeted Therapies Advance

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Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "T-Cell Malignancies - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This T-cell Malignancies - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the T-cell malignancies market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The analysis covers historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, approved and emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, pricing, reimbursement, drug uptake, and market opportunities from 2022-2036.

The T-cell malignancies market across these leading markets was valued at approximately USD 1.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 3.17 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 5.2% during 2026-2036. The United States accounted for the largest regional share, with an estimated market value of approximately USD 1.25 billion in 2025.

Market and Epidemiology Highlights



T-cell malignancies include clinically diverse and frequently aggressive diseases, led by Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas (PTCL) and Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

PTCL represents approximately 10-15% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas in the United States, 6.5% in Europe, and 25% in Japan. Major subtypes include PTCL-not otherwise specified, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, and anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

CTCL accounts for approximately 2-4% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Mycosis fungoides represents an estimated 55-65% of CTCL cases, while approximately 60-70% of patients present with early-stage disease.

Approximately 60% of CTCL patients are diagnosed at Stages IA/IB. Although early-stage disease is generally indolent, an estimated 30% of patients may progress to advanced-stage CTCL. Report estimates approximately 15,500 incident cases of T-cell malignancies across the 7MM in 2025.

Current T-cell Malignancies Treatment Landscape

Treatment selection depends on disease subtype, stage, molecular characteristics, prior therapy, patient fitness, and transplant eligibility. CHOP-based chemotherapy remains a standard first-line approach for many patients with PTCL, although high relapse rates, limited durability, and treatment-related toxicity continue to create substantial unmet need. Brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS) is an important first-line option for eligible patients with CD30-positive disease.

Approved CTCL therapies include mechlorethamine (VALCHLOR), bexarotene (TARGRETIN), brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS), mogamulizumab (POTELIGEO), and denileukin diftitox-cxdl (LYMPHIR). PTCL treatment options include brentuximab vedotin, romidepsin (ISTODAX), belinostat (BELEODAQ), mogamulizumab, crizotinib (XALKORI), and valemetostat tosilate (EZHARMIA) in applicable indications and subtypes.

Denileukin diftitox (LYMPHIR), developed by Citius Pharmaceuticals, received approval in August 2024 for adults with relapsed or refractory Stage I-III CTCL following at least one prior systemic therapy. Despite recent advances, the available therapies frequently provide subtype-restricted or modest benefits, reinforcing demand for more durable and personalized treatment strategies.

Market Growth Drivers and Emerging Opportunities

Growth in the T-cell malignancies therapeutics market is supported by an aging population, improving molecular classification, greater disease awareness, and increased use of advanced diagnostic technologies. The pipeline is shifting toward targeted agents, antibody-drug conjugates, monoclonal antibodies, epigenetic therapies, checkpoint inhibitors, and multi-target approaches intended to address relapse, antigen escape, and treatment resistance.

GGT1-targeted development represents a notable opportunity, supported by emerging research involving PTX-100. Other late-stage or strategically important candidates include linperlisib, golidocitinib, lacutamab, soquelitinib, duvelisib, and AUTO4. Their potential entry is expected to intensify competition during the latter half of the forecast period.

Duvelisib (COPIKTRA), an oral dual PI3K-d/? inhibitor, is under clinical evaluation in T-cell malignancies, particularly PTCL. The broader pipeline also includes anti-KIR, anti-CD47, cellular therapy, checkpoint inhibition, and epigenetic modulation approaches. Rational combinations, including antibody-drug conjugates with immunotherapies, are being investigated to improve response depth and durability.

Key Clinical Development Updates



In March 2026, Prescient Therapeutics reported continued enrollment progress in its Phase II clinical trial of PTX-100, alongside regulatory and funding milestones.

In December 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presented final Phase I/Ib data for soquelitinib in T-cell lymphoma at ASH 2025, supporting the ongoing registration Phase III trial in relapsed or refractory PTCL. In November 2025, Innate Pharma announced that the US FDA had completed its review of the confirmatory Phase III protocol for lacutamab in CTCL, enabling the study to proceed.

Persistent Unmet Needs

Major clinical gaps include the absence of an established standard of care for relapsed or refractory PTCL, high relapse rates following first-line chemotherapy, limited personalized treatment options in CTCL, and the significant effect of CTCL on quality of life. The lack of reliable disease-specific CTCL biomarkers can contribute to diagnostic delays, repeated biopsies, uncertain differentiation, and suboptimal therapy selection.

Competitive Landscape and Market Access

Companies active in the T-cell malignancies market include Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Pfizer (Seagen), Takeda, Helsinn Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals, HUYA Bioscience International (HUYABIO), Acrotech Biopharma, Mundipharma, Soligenix, Prescient Therapeutics, and Innate Pharma. Brentuximab vedotin is forecast to generate the highest T-cell malignancies therapy revenue in the United States by 2036.

The report evaluates therapy pricing, reimbursement, access, cost-effectiveness, peak patient share, and anticipated uptake. LYMPHIR is projected to achieve medium-fast uptake due to its targeted positioning and the unmet need in relapsed or refractory CTCL. Lacutamab, PTX-100, and AUTO4 may experience moderate uptake as clinical evidence develops, while linperlisib is expected to follow a slow-to-medium adoption trajectory.

Additional report coverage includes 11-year epidemiology-based forecasting, patient burden analysis, therapy-level market share, pipeline profiles, SWOT and conjoint analysis, treatment algorithms, KOL perspectives, pricing trends, analogue assessment, and country-specific market access. Insights from more than 15 KOLs support the evaluation of prescribing behavior, therapy adoption, accessibility barriers, unmet needs, and pipeline prioritization across the 7MM.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Market Share By Early-Stage CTCL Therapies (%) in 2025 in the 7MM

6.2. Market Share By Late-Stage CTCL Therapies (%) in 2025 in the 7MM

6.3. Market Share By Early-Stage CTCL Therapies (%) in 2036 in the 7MM

6.4. Market Share By Late-Stage CTCL Therapies (%) in 2036 in the 7MM

6.5. Market Share (%) Distribution By PTCL Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM

6.6. Market Share (%) Distribution By PTCL Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM

7. Disease Background and Overview of T-cell Malignancies

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Classification

7.2.1. CTCL

7.2.2. PTCL

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Stages

7.5. Pathogenesis

7.5.1. Molecular Pathogenesis of CTCL

7.5.2. Molecular Pathogenesis of PTCL

7.6. Diagnosis

8. Treatment of T-cell Malignancies

8.1. Treatment of Limited-Stage Mycosis Fungoides/Sezary Syndrome

8.2. Treatment of Advanced-Stage Mycosis Fungoides/Sezary Syndrome

8.3. Current Treatment Approach For PTCL

8.4. Relapsed and Refractory Disease Option

8.5. Treatment Guidelines

8.5.1. National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN): Guidelines (2025)

8.5.1.1. General Considerations For Treatment of Patients with Mycosis Fungoides and Sezary Syndrome

8.5.1.2. Supportive Care For Patients with Mycosis Fungoides and Sezary Syndrome

8.5.1.3. Primary Cutaneous CD30+ T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disorders

8.5.1.4. PTCL

8.5.2. ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines For Diagnosis, Treatment

8.5.2.1. CTCL: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines For Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-Up (2018)

8.5.2.2. PTCL: ESMO and European Hematology Association (EHA) Management Guidelines

8.5.3. British Association of Dermatologists and UK Cutaneous Lymphoma Group Guidelines For The Management of Primary Cutaneous Lymphomas (2018)

8.5.4. European Organization For Research and Treatment ff Cancer Recommendations For The Treatment of Mycosis Fungoides/Sezary Syndrome (2023)

8.5.5. Japanese Skin Cancer Society Guidelines For The Management of Primary Cutaneous Lymphomas (2020)

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of T-cell Malignancies

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Total Incident Cases of T-cell Malignancies in the 7MM

9.2.1. Total Incident Cases of CTCL in the 7MM

9.2.2. Total Incident Cases of PTCL in the 7MM

9.3. CTCL Patient Burden

9.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3.2. The United States

9.3.2.1. Total Incident Cases of CTCL in the United States

9.3.2.2. Type-specific Cases of CTCL in the United States

9.3.2.3. Gender-specific Cases of CTCL in the United States

9.3.2.4. Stage-specific Cases of CTCL in the United States

9.3.2.5. Treatment-Eligible Pool For Early and Advanced Stages in the United States

9.3.3. EU4 and the UK

9.3.3.1. Total Incident Cases of CTCL in EU4 and the UK

9.3.3.2. Type-specific Cases of CTCL in EU4 and the UK

9.3.3.3. Gender-specific Cases of CTCL in EU4 and the UK

9.3.3.4. Stage-specific Cases of CTCL in EU4 and the UK

9.3.3.5. Treatment-Eligible Pool For Early and Advanced Stages in EU4 and the UK

9.3.4. Japan

9.3.4.1. Total Incident Cases of CTCL in Japan

9.3.4.2. Type-specific Cases of CTCL in Japan

9.3.4.3. Gender-specific Cases of CTCL in Japan

9.3.4.4. Stage-specific Cases of CTCL in Japan

9.3.4.5. Treatment-Eligible Pool For Early and Advanced Stages in Japan

9.4. PTCL Patient Burden

9.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.4.2. The United States

9.4.2.1. Total Incident Cases of PTCL in the United States

9.4.2.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of PTCL in the United States

9.4.2.3. Subtype-specific Incident Cases of PTCL in the United States

9.4.2.4. Line-Wise Treated Cases of PTCL in the United States

9.4.3. EU4 and the UK

9.4.3.1. Total Incident Cases of PTCL in EU4 and the UK

9.4.3.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of PTCL in EU4 and the UK

9.4.3.3. Subtype-specific Incident Cases of PTCL in EU4 and the UK

9.4.3.4. Line-Wise Treated Cases of PTCL in EU4 and the UK

9.4.4. Japan

9.4.4.1. Total Incident Cases of PTCL in Japan

9.4.4.2. Stage-specific Incident Cases of PTCL in Japan

9.4.4.3. Subtype-specific Incident Cases of PTCL in Japan

9.4.4.4. Line-Wise Treated Cases of PTCL in Japan

10. Patient Journey of T-cell Malignancies

11. Marketed Drugs

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of CTCL

11.2. Marketed Competitive Landscape of PTCL

11.3. Mogamulizumab (POTELIGEO): Kyowa Hakko Kirin

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Clinical Development

11.3.4.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.5. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.3.6. Safety and Efficacy

11.4. Brentuximab Vedotin (ADCETRIS): Pfizer (Seagen) and Takeda

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.4. Clinical Development

11.4.4.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.4.5. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.4.6. Safety and Efficacy

11.5. Mechlorethamine (VALCHLOR/LEDAGA): Helsinn Therapeutics

11.5.1. Product Description

11.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.5.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.6. Denileukin Diftitox (LYMPHIR/REMITORO/E7777/ONTAK): Citius Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1. Product Description

11.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.6.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.6.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.7. Crizotinib (XALKORI): Pfizer

11.7.1. Product Description

11.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.7.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.7.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.8. Tucidinostat (HIYASTA): Huya Bioscience International (Huyabio)

11.8.1. Product Description

11.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.8.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.8.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.9. Darinaparsin (DARVIAS): Solasia Pharma/ Nippon Kayaku

11.9.1. Product Description

11.9.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.9.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.9.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.10. Pralatrexate (FOLOTYN/DIFOLTA): Acrotech Biopharma/Mundipharma

11.10.1. Product Description

11.10.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.10.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.10.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.11. Romidepsin (ISTODAX): Bristol Myers Squibb

11.11.1. Product Description

11.11.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.11.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.11.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.12. Belinostat (BELEODAQ): Acrotech Biopharma

11.12.1. Product Description

11.12.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.12.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.12.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.13. Forodesine Hydrochloride (MUNDESINE): Mundipharma

11.13.1. Product Description

11.13.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.13.3. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.14. Valemetostat Tosilate (EZHARMIA): Daiichi Sankyo

11.14.1. Product Description

11.14.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.14.3. Other Developmental Activity

11.14.4. Clinical Development

11.14.4.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.14.5. Summary of Pivotal Trials

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of CTCL

12.2. Emerging Competitive Landscape of PTCL

12.3. HyBryte (Synthetic Hypericin/SGX301): Soligenix and Sterling Pharma Solutions

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.4. PTX-100: Prescient Therapeutics

12.4.1. Product Description

12.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.4.3. Clinical Development

12.4.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.5. Lacutamab (IPH4102): Innate Pharma

12.5.1. Product Description

12.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.5.3. Clinical Development

12.5.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.6. Linperlisib (YY-20394/Linprixetine): Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical

12.6.1. Product Description

12.6.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.6.3. Clinical Development

12.6.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.7. Duvelisib (COPIKTRA): Secura Bio

12.7.1. Product Description

12.7.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.7.3. Clinical Development

12.7.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.8. Golidocitinib (AZD4205/DZD4205): Dizal Pharmaceuticals

12.8.1. Product Description

12.8.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.8.3. Clinical Development

12.8.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.9. Sugemalimab (CEJEMLY/ CS1001): Cstone Pharmaceuticals

12.9.1. Product Description

12.9.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.9.3. Clinical Development

12.9.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.10. Tolinapant (ASTX660): Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals

12.10.1. Product Description

12.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.10.3. Clinical Development

12.10.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.11. AUTO4: Autolus Therapeutics

12.11.1. Product Description

12.11.2. Clinical Development

12.11.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.11.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.12. Soquelitinib (CPI-818): Corvus Pharmaceuticals

12.12.1. Product Description

12.12.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.12.3. Clinical Development

12.12.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.12.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.13. Tambiciclib (GFH009/SLS009): Genfleet Therapeutics/ Sellas Life Sciences

12.13.1. Product Description

12.13.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.13.3. Clinical Development

12.13.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.13.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.14. Bosmolisib (BR101801): Boryung Pharmaceutical

12.14.1. Product Description

12.14.2. Clinical Development

12.14.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.14.3. Safety and Efficacy

13. T-cell Malignancies: 7MM Analysis

13.1. Market Outlook

13.1.1. CTCL Therapeutic Landscape: Current and Emerging

13.1.2. PTCL Therapeutic Landscape: Current and Emerging

13.2. Conjoint Analysis

13.2.1. CTCL Assessment

13.2.2. PTCL Assessment

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions of CTCL

13.3.2. Cost Assumptions of PTCL

13.4. Total Market Size of T-cell Malignancies in the 7MM

13.4.1. Total Market Size of CTCL in the 7MM

13.4.2. Total Market Size of PTCL in the 7MM

13.5. CTCL

13.5.1. The United States Market Size

13.5.1.1. Total Market Size of CTCL in the United States

13.5.1.2. Market Size of Early Stage CTCL By Therapies in First-Line in the United States

13.5.1.3. Market Size of Early Stage CTCL By Therapies in Second-Line and Above in the United States

13.5.1.4. Market Size of Advanced Stage CTCL By Therapies in First-Line in the United States

13.5.1.5. Market Size of Advanced Stage CTCL By Therapies n Second-Line and Above in the United States

13.5.2. EU4 and the UK Market Size

13.5.2.1. Total Market Size of CTCL in EU4 and the UK

13.5.2.2. Market Size of Early Stage CTCL By Therapies in First-Line in EU4 and the UK

13.5.2.3. Market Size of Early Stage CTCL By Therapies in Second-Line and Above in EU4 and the UK

13.5.2.4. Market Size of Advanced Stage CTCL By Therapies in First-Line in EU4 and the UK

13.5.2.5. Market Size of Advanced Stage CTCL By Therapies in Second-Line and Above in EU4 and the UK

13.5.3. Japan

13.5.3.1. Total Market Size of CTCL in Japan

13.5.3.2. Market Size of Early Stage CTCL By Therapies in First-Line in Japan

13.5.3.3. Market Size of Early Stage CTCL By Therapies in Second-Line and Above in Japan

13.5.3.4. Market Size of Advanced Stage CTCL By Therapies in First-Line in Japan

13.5.3.5. Market Size of Advanced Stage CTCL By Therapies in Second-Line and Above in Japan

13.6. PTCL Market Size

13.6.1. The United States

13.6.1.1. Total Market Size of PTCL in the United States

13.6.1.2. Market Size of PTCL By Therapies in the United States

13.6.2. EU4 and the UK

13.6.2.1. Total Market Size of PTCL in EU4 and the UK

13.6.2.2. Market Size of PTCL By Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.6.3. Japan

13.6.3.1. Total Market Size of PTCL in Japan

13.6.3.2. Market Size of PTCL By Therapies in Japan

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Pfizer (Seagen)

Takeda

Helsinn Therapeutics

Citius Pharmaceuticals

HUYA Bioscience International (HUYABIO)

Acrotech Biopharma

Mundipharma

Soligenix

Sterling Pharma Solutions

Prescient Therapeutics Innate Pharma

For more information about this report visit

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