Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market - Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2034 Market To Reach USD 837.14 Billion As Cell Therapies Drive 13.05% CAGR

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Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunotherapy Drugs - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to expand from USD 280.50 billion in 2025 to USD 837.14 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 13.05% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is being supported by the rising incidence of cancer and autoimmune disorders, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, expanding treatment indications, and continued investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, cytokines, and cell-based treatments are gaining clinical and commercial momentum. In particular, CAR-T cell therapies and other adoptive cell therapies are creating new opportunities for patients with difficult-to-treat, relapsed, or refractory cancers. Supportive regulatory frameworks, fast-track designations, breakthrough therapy programs, and accelerating product approvals are also helping manufacturers shorten development timelines and improve patient access.

Key Immunotherapy Drugs Market Growth Factors



Increasing disease prevalence: Aging populations, lifestyle changes, and improvements in diagnostic capabilities are expanding the number of patients requiring advanced treatments for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Strong clinical outcomes: Immunotherapy regimens have demonstrated improved survival, durable responses, and manageable safety profiles across several indications, increasing acceptance among healthcare professionals and patients.

Expanding product pipelines: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in immune checkpoint inhibitors, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, cancer vaccines, and next-generation cell therapies.

Favorable regulatory activity: Accelerated approvals and breakthrough therapy designations are facilitating earlier market entry for innovative immunotherapy drugs. Rising healthcare expenditure: Greater oncology investment in developed and emerging economies is improving access to advanced biologics and personalized treatment strategies.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, worldwide new bladder cancer cases were estimated at 656,192 in 2025 and are projected to reach 1,115,460 by 2045. New leukaemia cases were estimated at 515,145 in 2025 and are forecast to increase to 746,019 by 2045. These trends are expected to sustain demand for monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and combination regimens.

Monoclonal antibodies are estimated to account for the largest drug type share in 2025. Their extensive use across oncology and autoimmune indications, combined with continued development of PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4, targeted tumor antigen, bispecific, and antibody-drug conjugate products, supports the segment's leading position.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Segmentation



Drug Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Targeted Tumor Antigen Antibodies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Adoptive Cell Therapies, CAR-T Cell Therapies, TCR-T Cell Therapies, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapies, Cytokines & Interleukins, Cancer Vaccines, and Others

Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, and Others

Indication: Oncology, Autoimmune Disorders, and Viral Infection

End-Users: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, and Others Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Regional Immunotherapy Drugs Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold approximately 42% of the global immunotherapy drugs market in 2025. Its leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high oncology expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies, major biopharmaceutical companies, and early adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T treatments. Continuous approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are further strengthening regional growth.

In the United States, new bladder cancer cases were estimated at 86,588 in 2025 and are projected to reach 125,373 by 2045. Multiple myeloma cases are forecast to increase from 34,487 to 45,338 during the same period. Demand is rising for monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and cell therapies used in advanced, relapsed, or refractory disease.

Europe benefits from established healthcare systems, extensive clinical trial activity, and strong biopharmaceutical research. New breast cancer cases in Europe were estimated at 564,059 in 2025 and are projected to reach 600,704 by 2045. Wider use of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, particularly in combination regimens for triple-negative breast cancer, is expanding the eligible patient population.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing immunotherapy drugs market due to its large patient population, increasing cancer incidence, regulatory reform, and improving access to oncology care. New Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases in Asia were estimated at 252,943 in 2025 and are projected to reach 384,359 by 2045. Investment in domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical research across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia is expected to support long-term expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The immunotherapy drugs market features strong competition between multinational pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotechnology developers. Strategic licensing agreements, acquisitions, research partnerships, and commercialization alliances are enabling companies to strengthen pipelines and expand geographic reach. Competition is also increasing as emerging developers advance bispecific antibodies, cancer vaccines, and next-generation cell therapies.

Leading companies include Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Serum Institute of India (SII), Chiron Corporation, ImmunityBio, Inc., Kite Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Adaptimmune, LLC., Iovance Cell Therapy Center, AbbVie, and 3M.

Recent Immunotherapy Drugs Market Developments



In January 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that nivolumab with chemotherapy before surgery, followed by nivolumab after surgery, was recommended by NICE for adults with resectable non-small cell lung cancer.

In October 2025, GSK announced U.S. FDA approval of Blenrep in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after at least two prior treatment lines.

In March 2025, the European Commission approved Opdivo plus Yervoy for first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. In August 2024, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to TECELRA, a MAGE-A4-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy, for eligible adults with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma.

Market Challenges and Supply Chain Considerations

Immune-related adverse events, complex manufacturing requirements, high treatment costs, and stringent regulatory standards may limit adoption. Advanced therapies require extensive clinical evidence, specialized facilities, trained personnel, and long-term patient monitoring. These requirements can increase development costs and delay commercialization.

Direct U.S. tariff exposure for finished immunotherapy products remains limited, but tariffs affecting active pharmaceutical ingredients, laboratory equipment, raw materials, and bioprocessing components may raise manufacturing and research expenses. Companies can mitigate these risks through supplier diversification, regional manufacturing, inventory planning, and alternative sourcing strategies. Despite these challenges, expanding indications, sustained innovation, and growing global demand are expected to maintain strong immunotherapy drugs market growth through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption

2. Immunotherapy Drugs Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance

3. Immunotherapy Drugs Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Immunotherapy Drugs Market Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing cases of cancer and autoimmune disorders leading to a surge in immunotherapy drugs

3.1.2 Rising regulatory approvals, fast-track designations, and new product launches is escalating the market of immunotherapy drugs

3.1.3 Superior clinical outcomes compared to chemotherapy

3.2 Immunotherapy Drugs Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Immune-related adverse events (irAEs)

3.2.2 Stringent regulatory concerns for product approvals

3.3 Immunotherapy Drugs Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Presence of strong clinical trial pipelines of higher phase

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Immunotherapy Drugs Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Immunotherapy Drugs Market Assessment

7.1 By Drug Type

7.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.1.1.1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4)

7.1.1.2 Targeted tumor antigen antibodies

7.1.1.3 Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

7.2 By Route of Administration

7.2.1 Intravenous

7.2.2 Subcutaneous

7.2.3 Others

7.3 By Indication

7.3.1 Oncology

7.3.2 Autoimmune Disorders

7.3.3 Viral Infection

7.4 By End-Users

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Oncology Clinics

7.4.3 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2 Canada Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3 Mexico Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2 Germany Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4 Italy Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5 Spain Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2 Japan Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3 India Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4 Australia Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5 South Korea Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.5.4.1 Middle East Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2 Africa Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3 South America Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size In USD Million (2023-2034)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Startup Funding & Investment Trends

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Serum Institute of India (SII)

Chiron Corporation

ImmunityBio, Inc.

Kite Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.

Adaptimmune, LLC.

Iovance Cell Therapy Center

AbbVie 3M

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

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