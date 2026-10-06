Global Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Wind Energy And Hydrogen Drive 12.24% CAGR Toward USD 1.17 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market is projected to increase from USD 587.21 Million in 2025 to USD 1.17 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 12.24%. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for cost-efficient, lightweight composite materials across wind energy, automotive, hydrogen storage and other high-volume industrial applications.

Large tow carbon fiber consists of roving bundles containing 48,000 or more filaments. Its high-volume production potential and lower material costs make it particularly suitable for industrial applications requiring lightweight construction, structural strength and scalable composite manufacturing. According to Composites United, global carbon fiber demand reached approximately 126,500 tonnes in 2024, highlighting the strong industrial consumption supporting the large tow segment.

Market Drivers: Wind turbine blade manufacturing is a major growth driver for the Global Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market. Renewable energy manufacturers are developing longer blades to improve power generation efficiency, increasing the need for lightweight materials with high stiffness and structural integrity. Large tow carbon fiber is increasingly incorporated into spar caps to manage blade weight and cost while supporting demanding performance requirements.

Global wind energy deployment continues to strengthen this demand. The World Wind Energy Association's "WWEA Half-year Report 2025," published in November 2025, stated that 72.2 gigawatts of new wind power capacity was added during the first half of 2025. This represented a 64% increase compared with the same period of the previous year. Large tow fibers support the high throughput required for turbine manufacturing and can help lower the Levelized Cost of Energy.

Expanding production of composite pressure vessels for hydrogen and CNG storage is also supporting market growth. Large tow carbon fiber is being adopted for Type IV tanks because of its strength-to-weight ratio and commercial viability across mobility and infrastructure applications. Hexagon Purus ASA reported full-year revenue of NOK 1.87 billion in 2024, representing 42% growth, largely supported by hydrogen infrastructure and mobility demand. Composites United also reported that global carbon fiber production capacity expanded by approximately 26.5% in 2025, reflecting the industry's shift toward high-volume applications.

Market Challenges: Processing consistency remains the principal technical barrier affecting large tow carbon fiber adoption. Thick bundles containing 48,000 or more filaments can restrict resin flow during molding, making uniform impregnation difficult. Incomplete impregnation may cause dry spots or microscopic voids that reduce structural integrity and fatigue resistance.

These manufacturing issues are particularly significant for safety-critical automotive and wind energy components, where reliability is essential. Higher defect and scrap rates may limit large tow carbon fiber to secondary or non-load-bearing parts, reducing the industry's ability to fully capitalize on expanded production capacity. Continued improvements in resin systems, molding processes and quality control will be critical to broader adoption.

Market Trends: Circular economy initiatives are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek to reduce waste from high-volume carbon fiber production. Recycling technologies are advancing to recover fibers from process scrap and end-of-life composites for reuse in industrial applications. In October 2025, Toray Industries announced a recycling method capable of recovering carbon fibers that retain more than 95% of their original tensile strength. This development could enable high-grade recycled fibers to re-enter supply chains while reducing dependence on virgin precursor materials.

The growing use of ultra-large tow carbon fiber is another important market trend. Next-generation wind turbine blades require exceptional stiffness to prevent buckling without creating excessive weight. Ultra-high-count and split-tow materials can help manufacturers meet these requirements as rotor dimensions increase. In February 2025, Sany Renewable Energy received industry recognition for its SANY SI-270150 turbine, which features blades measuring 131 meters in length. Turbines of this scale require advanced carbon fiber materials capable of maintaining structural stability under extreme aerodynamic loads.

Key Market Players:



Umarex USA Inc

SGL Carbon

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Solvay SA

China Petrochemical Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. Formosa Plastics Group

Report Scope: The Global Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market report evaluates market size, growth opportunities, industry trends and segment performance across technology, application and regional categories.

Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market, by Technology:



PAN-Based

Pitch-Based Others

Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market, by Application:



Aerospace

Energy

Automotive

Sports Others

Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

