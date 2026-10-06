Global Edge Computing Market Report 2026: Edge Computing Market To Reach $273.73 Billion By 2030 As Iot, 5G And Edge AI Adoption Accelerate

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Edge Computing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge computing market is experiencing exponential growth as organizations prioritize faster data processing, low-latency applications and decentralized digital infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $45.14 billion in 2025 to $65.02 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44%. Historic growth has been supported by rising Internet of Things (IoT) device deployments, limitations associated with cloud latency, increased use of connected sensors, demand for rapid data processing and early investment in smart infrastructure projects.

Strong expansion is expected to continue through the end of the decade. The edge computing market is forecast to reach $273.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.2%. Key growth drivers include the proliferation of autonomous vehicles, continued deployment of 5G networks, expansion of industrial automation, demand for real-time analytics and security-related data localization requirements. Distributed data processing, edge AI deployment, decentralized infrastructure and the enablement of low-latency applications are among the leading trends shaping the market outlook.

The rising adoption of IoT technology is a major contributor to edge computing market growth. Businesses and consumers are increasingly using connected devices and systems to improve automation, operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making. Edge infrastructure supports these objectives by enabling data to be analyzed closer to where it is generated, reducing reliance on distant data centers and improving response times for critical applications.

Growing IoT adoption is expected to create substantial demand for edge servers, gateways, processors, software platforms and device management services. In October 2025, Germany-based market intelligence provider IoT Analytics reported that the number of connected IoT devices was expected to rise by 14% during 2025 and reach 39 billion by 2030. This expanding connected-device ecosystem is increasing the need for scalable infrastructure capable of supporting real-time analytics, automation and secure data processing.

Technology providers are responding by developing modular, AI-ready edge platforms that combine computing, storage, networking and security capabilities. These solutions are designed to support distributed locations while simplifying deployment, monitoring and fleet management. The shift toward integrated edge infrastructure is especially important for industrial facilities, telecommunications networks, retail operations, healthcare environments and smart city applications.

In November 2025, Cisco Systems Inc. launched the Cisco Unified Edge platform to support low-latency agentic and physical AI workloads. The platform extends data center capabilities to distributed environments and offers configurable CPU and GPU options, along with redundant power and cooling. It also supports zero-touch deployment and centralized fleet management through Cisco Intersight, while integrations with Splunk and ThousandEyes provide enhanced observability across edge operations.

Merger and acquisition activity is also influencing the competitive landscape. In August 2025, Acumera Inc. acquired Scale Computing Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to combine Acumera's secure networking and software-as-a-service edge management capabilities with Scale Computing's virtualization and AI-ready infrastructure. The combined portfolio is expected to address the requirements of distributed enterprises seeking unified, scalable and secure edge software solutions.

Edge computing applications continue to expand across connected vehicles, smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, environmental monitoring, augmented reality, asset tracking, security and surveillance. Adoption is increasing across financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, telecommunications and other data-intensive industries. Demand encompasses hardware, software and services, including edge servers, gateways, AI chips, processors, IoT devices, real-time data processing, machine learning and connected-device management.

North America was the largest region in the edge computing market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Mobile Edge Computing; Fog Computing

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Connected Cars; Smart Grids; Critical Infrastructure Monitoring; Traffic Management; Environmental Monitoring; Augmented Reality; Assets Tracking; Security And Surveillance

5) By End-User: Financial And Banking Industry; Retail; Healthcare And Life Sciences; Industrial; Energy And Utilities; Telecommunications; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Edge Servers; Gateways; Routers; Processors; Sensors And Actuators; Networking Equipment

2) By Software: Edge AI Platforms; Edge Data Management Platforms; Edge Security Software; Network Management Software; Application Deployment And Orchestration Platforms

3) By Services: Professional Services; Managed Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

