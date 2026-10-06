Quantum Annealing 2026 Market Report Now Available: Quantum Annealing Market To Reach $1.32 Billion By 2030 As Enterprise Optimization Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Quantum Annealing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum annealing market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations increase investment in advanced computing, complex optimization, and scalable quantum technologies. The market is projected to rise from $0.62 billion in 2025 to $0.73 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Historical growth has been supported by increasingly complex optimization requirements, expanding quantum computing research funding, wider adoption of high-performance computing systems, demand for artificial intelligence-driven optimization, and government-backed quantum initiatives.

Looking ahead, the quantum annealing market is forecast to reach $1.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1%. Key growth drivers include the commercialization of quantum computing services, integration with enterprise analytics platforms, adoption in logistics optimization, expansion of cloud quantum marketplaces, and rising investment in scalable quantum hardware. Hybrid quantum-classical optimization, cloud-based quantum annealing access, enterprise use cases, quantum algorithm development, and scalable hardware integration are expected to shape the market through the forecast period.

Demand for high-performance computing solutions is a major factor supporting quantum annealing market growth. The expansion of big data analytics, artificial intelligence, scientific research, and computational modeling is increasing the need for systems capable of processing complex workloads efficiently. Quantum annealing can enhance optimization performance across logistics, financial modeling, drug discovery, scheduling, and resource allocation. These capabilities are encouraging enterprises, research institutions, and public-sector organizations to evaluate quantum-enabled approaches alongside conventional high-performance computing infrastructure.

Government investment is also strengthening the outlook for quantum annealing technologies. Public funding for advanced computing infrastructure is supporting research, hardware development, talent creation, and commercial adoption. For example, the European Commission allocated approximately $7.5 billion (€7 billion) toward the development of high-performance computing infrastructure. Initiatives of this scale are helping create a stronger foundation for quantum research and the integration of quantum optimization technologies into advanced computing environments.

Technology providers are advancing quantum optimization through innovative architectures designed to improve scalability, qubit coherence, system stability, and computational efficiency. Superconducting technology combined with architectures such as ParityQC is gaining attention for its potential to support more reliable qubit interactions and reduce error rates. In June 2023, NEC Corporation partnered with Tohoku University to develop an eight-qubit quantum annealing machine using superconducting parametrons and the ParityQC architecture. The online-accessible system supports joint research focused on combinatorial optimization and demonstrates continued progress toward practical quantum annealing applications.

Strategic acquisitions are further accelerating industrial quantum computing development. In July 2024, Germany-based Kipu Quantum acquired the PlanQK platform from Anaqor AG for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to help Kipu Quantum expand its quantum technology portfolio and accelerate the development of industrial quantum solutions. Such consolidation reflects growing interest in integrated platforms that connect quantum algorithms, optimization tools, cloud access, and enterprise applications.

The quantum annealing market encompasses hardware, software, systems, simulation platforms, and optimization tools. Deployment models include on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid environments, while key applications span optimization, machine learning, material science, financial modeling, logistics, and related computational workloads. Major end-user industries include automotive, healthcare, financial services, energy, manufacturing, research, and the public sector. Cloud-based access is expected to play an increasingly important role by reducing infrastructure barriers and enabling organizations to test quantum annealing capabilities without operating specialized hardware directly.

North America was the largest region in the quantum annealing market in 2025, supported by advanced research ecosystems, strong technology investment, cloud computing infrastructure, and early enterprise adoption. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as investment in quantum hardware, academic research, and commercial computing expands. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Quantum Annealing Hardware; Quantum Annealing Software; Quantum Annealing Systems; Quantum Simulation Platforms; Quantum Optimization Tools

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid Solutions

3) By Application: Optimization; Machine Learning; Material Science; Financial Modeling; Other Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Automotive; Healthcare; Finance; Energy; Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Quantum Annealing Hardware: Quantum Chips; Cryogenic Systems; Quantum Processors; Qubit Control Electronics

2) By Quantum Annealing Software: Quantum Algorithms; Quantum Development Kits; Simulation Software; Optimization Software

3) By Quantum Annealing Systems: Standalone Quantum Annealers; Hybrid Quantum-Classical Systems; Cloud-based Quantum Systems

4) By Quantum Simulation Platforms: Quantum Circuit Simulators; Quantum State Tomography; Quantum Error Correction Simulators

5) By Quantum Optimization Tools: Optimization Algorithms; Quantum Optimization Libraries; Quantum-based Solver Tools

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

