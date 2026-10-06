Aventis Energy Announces Fall Surface Exploration Program At The Corvo Uranium Project



High-Grade ** Uranium at Surface: A prospecting, mapping, and geochemical sampling program is planned for October 2026 to expand on newly identified and historical uranium-bearing outcrops including the Manhattan showing ( 1.19 to 8.10% U 3 O 8 ) 2 and SMDI showing 2052 ( 0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th ). 3

Integration with Drilling Results: The results of the inaugural drill program on the Project clearly outlined a robust multi-kilometre uranium-bearing mineralized system across the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Tribeca target areas. Drilling confirmed the presence of significant fault systems linked to uranium enrichment and prospective hydrothermal alteration in the basement rock, which will be further investigated in detail at surface during the Program. Follow Up Targets & Next Steps: Following the integration of additional surface exploration results with drilling and geophysical datasets, a second phase drilling program is being planned to continue testing along strike of mineralized drill holes in addition to priority regional drill targets. Several priority uranium targets remain along >25 km of structural strike length.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“ Aventis” or the“ Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce plans for additional ground exploration at the Corvo Uranium Project (“ Corvo”, or the“ Project”), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement (the“ Option Agreement”) with Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: STND) (“ Standard”). Exploration crews are scheduled to mobilize to site on October 1, 2026, to begin a detailed mapping and sampling program (the“ Program”) across historical uranium showings and newly identified zones of interest.

The fall 2026 Program will focus on prospective areas around and along strike of successful drilling results from the winter 2026 drill campaign. Analytical results from the Company's first-ever drill campaign at Corvo confirmed anomalous* uranium in all nine (9) completed drill holes. Results returned a total of fifty-five (55) metres of weakly anomalous uranium (>10 ppm U, partial), including twenty-three (23) metres of moderately anomalous uranium (>50 ppm U, partial), and including thirteen (13) metres of highly anomalous uranium (>100 ppm U, partial). 1

Michael Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Aventis, commented,“The fall program is the natural next step following the success of our inaugural drill campaign at Corvo. With crews returning to the ground in October, we have the opportunity to tie detailed mapping and sampling directly to the structures, alteration and uranium enrichment identified in drilling, and to expand on high-grade surface showings such as Manhattan. Combined with the ongoing geophysical work, this will sharpen our drill targets ahead of the second phase of drilling planned for 2027, and we look forward to continuing to advance the Project alongside Standard Uranium.”









Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone and 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine.

2026 Fall Exploration Program

Standard's technical team is scheduled to mobilize to the Project on October 1, 2026, to undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling Program to expand on known uranium showings and collect additional geological information at surface which can be linked to drill results. Collected grab samples will be transported to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis. The Company will fund the exploration Program as part of the Option Agreement dated May 8, 2025 4 and Standard will act as operator.

Supplementary geophysical work programs across the Project are also being designed to further refine drill targets for a 2027 drill program. Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is planned throughout the remainder of 2026 to integrate drilling, geophysics, and prospecting datasets, which will further derisk drill targets across the Project prior to follow-up drilling next year.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade** basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned modern sample results up to 8.10% U 3 O 8 at surface 2.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard Uranium Ltd. and a“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (“ SRC”) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Basement samples were tested with ICP-MS2 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All sandstone samples, and basement samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt.%). Basement rock split interval samples range from 0.1 to 1.0 m. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard's quality assurance/quality control (“ QA/QC”) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms Uranium Enrichment in all Winter 2026 Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project,

2 News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project,

3 SMDI# 2052: & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

4 News Release: Standard Uranium Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Option Corvo Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin,

*In crystalline basement rocks, the Company considers concentrations of uranium >10 ppm U to be“weakly anomalous”, concentrations >50 ppm U to be“moderately anomalous” and concentrations >100 ppm U to be“highly anomalous”. Intervals represent drilled core lengths; True thicknesses of mineralized zones cannot be determined with certainty at this stage of exploration.

**The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U3O8 to be“high-grade”.



About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 ( 0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m ) and TL-79-5 ( 0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m ) 2 . High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (with outcrop samples grab samples returning up to 8.10% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 ( 0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th ).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 3,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

...

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”, expect”,“target”,“plan”,“forecast”,“may”,“would”,“could”,“schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Aventis, future growth potential for Aventis and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium, copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Aventis' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; the expected benefits of completing the Program; the commencement of additional drilling program(s) on the Project in the future. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of uranium, copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.



The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at