MCI To Deliver 92 D45 CRT Commuter Coaches To New York City For Express Service

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading manufacturer of buses and motorcoaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI), today announced that New York City Transit (NYCT) has awarded a contract for 92 MCI D45 CRT commuter coaches.

Supported by state, local, and Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) funding, the new coaches will replace aging vehicles operating on express bus routes, helping deliver comfortable, efficient transportation for customers. The order has been added to NFI's third quarter 2026 backlog.

The MCI D45 CRT is purpose-built for high-capacity commuter and express operations, combining passenger comfort with the durability and performance transit agencies expect from MCI coaches.

“New York City Transit plays a vital role in connecting communities of the world's largest and most dynamic metropolitan regions,” said Rob Marion, President, MCI.“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with NYCT and the broader MTA family by delivering high-quality commuter coaches that will enhance the customer experience and support consistent express bus service for riders. This investment reflects NYCT's continued commitment to modernizing its fleet and providing safe, comfortable transportation for the millions of riders who depend on public transit every day.”

NYCT is a part of the MTA, which operates North America's largest transportation network. The MTA oversees the nation's largest bus fleet and more subway and commuter rail cars than all other U.S. transit systems combined, serving a population of 15.3 million across 5,000 square miles in New York City, Long Island, southeastern New York State, and Connecticut.

About NFI

NFI is a leading global bus and motorcoach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI PartsTM, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at , , , nfi.parts, , arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About MCI

MCI is North America's leading manufacturer of public and private market motorcoaches. Products include the luxury J Series (an industry best-seller for more than two decades) and the workhorse D Series. MCI also provides maintenance, repair, 24-hour roadside assistance, parts, and technician training through the industry's only Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited and award-winning MCI Academy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures) and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services (including as a result of recent U.S. policy developments); customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at .

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melissa Schnee

P: 385.910.6861

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For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at