James Altucher: Everything Elon Musk Has Put In Orbit So Far Is Just 1% Of What's Coming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new free presentation, this tech analyst argues the other 99% is the part nobody is accounting for.

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When people size up Elon Musk's ambitions in space and artificial intelligence, they tend to look at what he has already put in orbit. According to tech analyst James Altucher, that's the mistake. In a new free presentation released through Altucher's Investment Network, Altucher argues that everything visible today, the satellites, the chips, the infrastructure, represents a tiny fraction of what Musk has actually set out to do, and that the scale of what's still coming is what most investors are failing to grasp.

What's Already in Orbit Is the Small Part

The figures Musk has already reached are not small in absolute terms. In the presentation, Altucher notes the roughly 10,000 satellites Musk has launched and the billions of chips that have gone up with them. On their own, those numbers sound like the whole story.

They aren't, Altucher argues. As he puts it in the presentation, "the 10,000 satellites, the 5 billion chips, all of it, that is just 1%." Everything the public can currently see, in his framing, is the opening sliver of a far larger plan, the part that happened to be visible before anyone was paying attention.

The Pace Is Accelerating

What convinces Altucher the plan is just getting started is the speed. He notes in the presentation that Musk is "putting up new satellites four times per week," a cadence that compounds quickly, and that the components riding up with each launch scale right along with it.

That pace, in Altucher's view, is not the sign of a project winding down or leveling off. It's the sign of one still early in its climb, with the vast majority of the build still ahead. The question he poses is simple: if what's already up there is only 1%, what does the other 99% look like?

Picturing the Other 99%

Altucher's answer is that Musk intends to do, in his words, "100 times what he is doing right now." Scaling a fleet already measured in the thousands by that kind of multiple, he argues, would represent one of the largest industrial build-outs ever attempted, and it is precisely the part of the story that hasn't been priced in, because it hasn't happened yet.

For Altucher, that gap between what exists and what's planned is the entire opportunity. Most investors, he contends, are reacting to the 1% they can see. The people who understand the full scope, he argues, are looking at the 99% that's still to come.

The Company Riding Along the Whole Way

There's one more piece Altucher emphasizes. The plan, in his telling, runs through a single publicly traded supplier whose components go up with Musk's launches, one he declines to name but describes as having worked alongside Musk's operations "for over a decade." This, he stresses, is not a company hoping Musk calls one day. In his words, "they already have him."

That, Altucher argues, is why he finds the 1% framing so important. If the supplier has been along for the visible 1%, the question he keeps returning to is what it means to be along for everything that follows.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he explains why he believes the public is seeing only a fraction of Musk's plan, what the full scale could look like, and how he would position for it. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech analyst and former Wall Street money manager who has spent much of his career focused on scale, on spotting the projects and companies whose early results hint at something far larger to come. He is known for looking past the headline numbers to what they imply, and for identifying the businesses at the center of major shifts before the broader market does. His analysis reaches a broad national readership of individual investors.

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