Brixton Metals Drills 4 M Of 1,975 G/T Silver Within 23.50 M Of 348 G/T Silver In Hole 449 At Its Langis Project In Ontario

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) And 6.45 m of 667 g/t Silver, Including 3.19 m of 1,339 g/t Silver In Hole 412 And 9.00 m of 222 g/t Silver, Including 0.50 m of 1,605 g/t Silver In Hole 442 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the“ Company” or“ Brixton”) is pleased to report silver results from 28 holes at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. These results come from several different areas of the project that the Company is actively exploring. So far in 2026, the Company has completed 39,937.55 m across 182 drill holes. The Company has added a third drill rig to the Langis program, targeting 9,000 metres per month. This accelerated drilling rate is needed to meet our near-term objective of establishing a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) at Langis. Highlights

In the Shaft 6 South East Area (S6-SE), hole LM-26-449 returned 23.50 m of 348 g/t silver from 203.00 m



Including 4.00 m of 1,975 g/t silver from 215.00 m

And including 2.00 m of 3,386 g/t silver from 215.50 m as native silver

In the Shaft 6 West Area (S6-W), hole LM-26-412 returned 6.45 m of 667 g/t silver from 124.65 m

Including 3.19 m of 1,339 g/t silver from 127.31 m, and 1.00 m of 3,570 g/t silver from 128.40 m

In the Shaft 6 East Area (S6-E), hole LM-26-433 returned 10.50 m of 85.7 g/t silver from 192.50 m

Including 2.35 m of 347 g/t silver from 196.25 m

In the Shaft 6 Area (S6), hole LM-26-442 returned 9.00 m of 222 g/t silver from 119.00 m Including 0.50 m of 1,605 g/t silver from 124.35 m, and 1.20 m of 666 g/t silver from 126.80 m

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated,“Drilling at Langis continues to shine, delivering more multi-kilogram silver intercepts. Our high-density drilling strategy is showing results. These holes come from several different areas of the project as we are actively looking to expand known mineralization across the project.” Figure 1. Langis Silver Project location map of drilling area and mineral claims.





Figure 2. Photograph of hole LM-26-449 at 215.73-216.00 m depth showing disseminated native silver and native silver veinlets.



Figure 3. Photograph of hole LM-26-449 at 215.73-216.00 m depth and LM-26-412 at 129.10 m depth showing native silver veins-veinlets and disseminated native silver.





Discussion Shaft 6 South East (S6-SE) New results from this recently discovered brownfield area (Table 1), with no mining works (see news release dated July 21, 2026 ), show mineralization extending to the south. Drilling to test the extension of this zone returned strong results in holes LM-26-421, LM-26-427 and LM-26-449, with hole LM-26-449 returning the main intercept of 23.50 m of 348.11 g/t silver from 203.00 m depth. As observed in Figures 2 and 3, disseminated native silver accompanies the vein-hosted mineralization and native silver veinlets. Brixton interprets this as an upside to the traditional vein-focused exploration approach at Langis, as the disseminated silver appears to create broad shoulders of mineralization flanking the veins, which could significantly widen the mineralized envelopes. Table 1. Selected assay intervals from drill holes in the Shaft 6 South East (S6-SE) zone.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) LM-26-419 140.00 142.00 2.00 54.80 LM-26-421 135.70 144.00 8.30 137.45 including 137.05 140.00 2.95 343.14 150.45 150.95 0.50 140.00 155.00 156.00 1.00 100.00 LM-26-427 179.00 185.00 6.00 95.55 including 182.00 182.50 0.50 987.00 LM-26-449 203.00 226.50 23.50 348.11 including 206.15 206.65 0.50 67.60 including 212.00 213.00 1.00 129.60 including 215.00 219.00 4.00 1,974.88 and including 215.50 217.50 2.00 3,386.25

No significant intercepts were returned from hole LM-26-425.

Note for all assay tables: All assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling lengths, and the true widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined. Reported intervals are length-weighted composites calculated at a 5 g/t Ag cut-off over contiguous samples, with limited internal dilution. A hole is reported as a significant intercept only where it contains a sub-interval exceeding 50 g/t Ag; otherwise, it is reported as no significant intercepts. Higher-grade "including" intervals reflect geological interpretation.

Shaft 6 East (S6-E)

Drilling in the Shaft 6 East (S6-E) area (Table 2) tested mineralization in this zone, with good results in holes LM-26-429 and LM-26-433; the latter returned 10.50 m of 85.74 g/t silver from 192.50 m depth. However, the Company has not yet established significant continuity of mineralization. While the mineralized intercepts warrant further exploration, the mineralization in S6-E is being intersected at greater depths, and the Company has therefore decided to move to shallower zones.

Table 2. Selected assay intervals from drill holes in the Shaft 6 East (S6-E) zone.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) LM-26-429 181.65 188.00 6.35 95.35 including 186.00 188.00 2.00 289.00 LM-26-431 227.70 228.25 0.55 240.00 LM-26-433 192.50 203.00 10.50 85.74 including 196.25 198.60 2.35 346.69 LM-26-441 210.00 217.20 7.20 11.55 including 214.50 215.00 0.50 61.40 221.00 228.75 7.75 10.80 including 228.25 228.75 0.50 88.50 LM-26-443 206.50 207.50 1.00 43.75 including 207.00 207.50 0.50 77.70

No significant intercepts were returned from holes LM-26-437, LM-26-439 and LM-26-445.

Shaft 6 (S6)

In the Shaft 6 (S6) area (Table 3), drilling also continues to return good results around historic stopes, including holes LM-26-426, LM-26-428 and LM-26-442, with hole LM-26-442 returning the main intercept of 9.00 m of 221.91 g/t silver from 119.00 m depth.

Table 3. Selected assay intervals from drill holes in the Shaft 6 (S6) zone.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) LM-26-426 124.50 131.50 7.00 208.39 including 129.50 130.50 1.00 1,345.00 and including 130.00 130.50 0.50 2,200.00 LM-26-428 127.00 131.00 4.00 259.49 including 128.00 130.00 2.00 507.95 and including 129.00 129.50 0.50 1,090.00 134.75 136.00 1.25 59.10 LM-26-435 132.00 137.00 5.00 41.91 including 132.00 133.00 1.00 102.00 LM-26-442 119.00 128.00 9.00 221.91 including 120.50 122.85 2.35 129.20 including 124.35 124.85 0.50 1,605.00 including 126.80 128.00 1.20 665.83 and including 126.80 127.50 0.70 1,055.00

No significant intercepts were returned from holes LM-26-430, LM-26-436, LM-26-438, LM-26-440, LM-26-444 and LM-26-446.

Shaft 6 West (S6-W)

Drilling in the Shaft 6 West (S6-W) area (Table 4) continues to confirm the good initial results reported in the news release dated September 2, 2026, with mineralization around the historic mine workings. Good results were returned in holes LM-26-412, LM-26-417, LM-26-420A and LM-26-424, with hole LM-26-412 returning the main intercept of 6.45 m of 666.95 g/t silver from 124.65 m depth.

Brixton is looking to potentially expand this mineralization at S6-W to demonstrate continuity, as the Company has been doing in the Shaft 6 South East (S6-SE) area.

Table 4. Selected assay intervals from drill holes in the Shaft 6 West (S6-W) zone.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) LM-26-412 124.65 131.10 6.45 666.95 including 127.31 130.50 3.19 1,339.39 and including 128.40 129.40 1.00 3,570.00 135.10 145.42 10.32 102.64 including 137.50 138.00 0.50 584.00 including 141.50 143.00 1.50 441.67 LM-26-417 107.00 119.98 12.98 20.52 including 107.00 108.00 1.00 76.00 including 108.50 109.00 0.50 70.10 122.00 129.21 7.21 137.53 including 122.00 123.00 1.00 427.00 including 126.00 128.21 2.21 239.60 136.00 144.00 8.00 117.80 including 141.50 142.00 0.50 1,750.00 LM-26-420A 103.00 114.00 11.00 77.93 including 108.50 109.50 1.00 588.00 including 111.50 114.00 2.50 64.38 LM-26-424 121.50 136.25 14.75 46.48 including 123.50 125.00 1.50 368.33

No significant intercepts were returned from hole LM-26-422.

Figure 4. Plan Map of Langis showing the drill hole collars and traces reported in this news release, along with 2026 drill collars, historic and Brixton assay results projected to surface.









Shaded areas show where individual drill core samples from previous drilling returned ≥30 g/t Ag, projected to surface (Figures 4 & 6) or onto the section plane (Figure 5). They are a visual aid only. They are not a geological model, a mineral resource or a mineral reserve, and they do not imply continuity of mineralization between drill holes.

Figure 5. Long section A to A' looking north (trace as in Figure 4), showing the drill hole collars and traces reported in this news release, along with 2026 drill collars, historic and Brixton assay results projected to the long-section plane.









Drill holes between 5,270,680 m N and 5,270,910 m N are projected onto a vertical west–east plane along 5,270,795 m N. Only the holes in this release are labelled and drawn with their lithology: Huronian conglomerate, Keewatin mafic volcanics and Nipissing diabase. Composites are plotted at the interval mid-point and coloured by silver grade. Shaded areas show samples ≥30 g/t Ag from previous drilling within the same window. No vertical exaggeration. Projection: points up to 115 m from the section line appear together, so intercepts that look close on the section may be separated in three dimensions. Composites and shading: same definitions and limitations as Figure 4. Reported intercepts are core lengths; true widths are not yet known.

Figure 6. Map showing drill results from the Langis Shaft 6 area, highlights from the 2026 campaign to date.









Table 5. Drill hole collar information for reported holes.

Hole ID Pad ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Zone LM-26-412 LM-2026-039 607210 5270820 212.0 300 -60 195.00 S6-W LM-26-417 LM-2026-092 607230 5270820 212.9 305 -55 210.00 S6-W LM-26-419 LM-2026-072 607550 5270728 216.9 85 -60 300.00 S6-SE LM-26-420A LM-2026-092 607230 5270820 212.9 295 -55 189.00 S6-W LM-26-421 LM-2026-087 607451 5270726 217.0 90 -55 258.00 S6-SE LM-26-422 LM-2026-093 607210 5270840 212.7 305 -50 189.00 S6-W LM-26-424 LM-2026-093 607210 5270840 212.7 300 -55 186.00 S6-W LM-26-425 LM-2026-085 607429 5270760 217.0 90 -55 288.00 S6-SE LM-26-426 LM-2026-101 607401 5270805 216.6 355 -62 198.00 S6 LM-26-427 LM-2026-085 607429 5270760 217.0 90 -48 300.00 S6-SE LM-26-428 LM-2026-101 607401 5270805 216.6 3 -63 195.00 S6 LM-26-429 LM-2026-097 607624 5270839 220.8 85 -70 249.00 S6-E LM-26-430 LM-2026-102 607433 5270886 218.8 230 -72 177.00 S6 LM-26-431 LM-2026-097 607624 5270839 220.8 90 -65 252.00 S6-E LM-26-433 LM-2026-096 607618 5270819 219.9 85 -70 276.00 S6-E LM-26-435 LM-2026-102 607433 5270886 218.8 230 -59 180.00 S6 LM-26-436 LM-2026-102 607433 5270886 218.8 230 -55 210.00 S6 LM-26-437 LM-2026-096 607618 5270819 219.9 85 -65 276.00 S6-E LM-26-438 LM-2026-103 607432 5270895 218.8 230 -66 84.00 S6 LM-26-439 LM-2026-098 607631 5270796 219.9 85 -70 300.00 S6-E LM-26-440 LM-2026-103 607432 5270895 218.8 230 -70 121.50 S6 LM-26-441 LM-2026-099 607638 5270772 219.5 85 -70 300.00 S6-E LM-26-442 LM-2026-103 607432 5270895 218.8 215 -73 177.00 S6 LM-26-443 LM-2026-096A 607613 5270809 220.0 85 -65 303.00 S6-E LM-26-444 LM-2026-103 607432 5270895 218.8 230 -65 177.00 S6 LM-26-445 LM-2026-096A 607613 5270809 220.0 85 -70 298.00 S6-E LM-26-446 LM-2026-103 607432 5270895 218.8 230 -59 192.00 S6 LM-26-449 LM-2026-094 607559 5270725 216.9 96 -58 276.00 S6-SE

About the Langis Project

An Exploration Target of 1.0 to 2.0 million tonnes grading 400 to 800 g/t silver has been conceptualized for the project. Note: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource, and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located approximately 500 km north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, includes a former producing mine and benefits from excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refiner. Silver mineralization occurs as native silver and in steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and gold. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological deposit model for the area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. The Langis Mine produced 10.4 million ounces of silver intermittently between 1908 and 1989 at a head grade of 20 to 25 opt, with reported recoveries of 88% to 98%. Previous operators developed over 10 km of underground workings; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, reported silver mines in the Cobalt Camp have collectively produced over 445 million ounces of silver. We also understand, through personal communication with mine workers in the camp, that ultra-high-grade native silver collector pieces did not make it through the mills, suggesting that the camp's actual silver production is significantly higher than the reported numbers. The historic production figures referenced above are sourced from third-party records and personal communications, have not been verified by Brixton or by the Qualified Person, and should not be relied upon.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 2.0 m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50 m to 1.00 m intervals. Blanks, duplicates (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Ag, Pb, Cu, and Zn, as well as 48 additional elements, were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver samples were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish, and/or fire assay and gravimetric finish on concentrates. The certified reference materials were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied with the type and abundance of mineralization observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company's website.

Corporate Update

On October 1, 2026, Eldorado Gold Corporation gave notice of termination to Brixton for its Earn-in Agreement for the Atlin Goldfields Project. The Atlin Goldfields Project is an exploration stage project with orogenic and intrusion related gold deposit type characteristics. Brixton holds the project 100% free and clear with low to no NSR's. The Company intends to seek a farmout or sale of the Project. Several high-grade gold showings have seen limited work.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Gary Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO and a senior geologist for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns five exploration projects: the Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project in NW British Columbia; the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.; the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario; and the Atlin Goldfields Project in northwest BC. Brixton holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the silver-focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

...

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”, and“intend”, statements that an action or event“may”,“might”,“could”,“should”, or“will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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